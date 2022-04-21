Former Colquitt County pitcher Cole Pitts threw out the first pitch before the Packers' game against Thomas County Central on Wedneday. Pitts went 9-2 with a 1.92 ERA on the mound and led the team in batting while hitting 11 home runs in his senior season in 2011. He was selected to play for Junior Team Georgia and was the Most Valuable Pitcher in the Sunbelt Classic in McAlester, Okla. Pitts went on to pitch successfully at Georgia Tech.