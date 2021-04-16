MOULTRIE - Jeb Johnson did not allow an earned run while pitching a complete game as Colquitt County defeated Camden County 3-1 on Friday in the first game of Region 1-7A doubleheader on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The Packers got RBI singles from Henry Underwood and Pershaun Fann in the first inning and Johnson made the two runs stand up.
Johnson allowed six hits and the Wildcats' second-inning run was unearned.
The right-hander struck out three and allowed just one base on balls.
The Packers added an insurance run in the third inning when Cole Whatley doubled, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Gavin Steptoe's sacrifice fly.
The Packers opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles by Cannon Whatley and Hayden Moore.
The Wildcats retired the next two batters, but Henry Underwood got the first of his three base hits to score Cannon Whatley. Fann singled in the other first-inning run.
The victory raised the Packers record to 10-16 overall and 3-6 in the region.
