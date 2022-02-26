MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County dropped two games at Thomas County Central on Saturday, including its third in an opponent’s final at bat.
The Packers fell to Pike County 15-5 in five innings in the first game and dropped the second game 8-7 when Thomas County Central scored a run to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and another to win it in the bottom of the eighth.
After winning their first two games of the season, the Packers have dropped four in a row.
Colquitt will travel to Tifton on Tuesday to play Fitzgerald at 6 p.m.
Pike County, Region 2-AAA school located in Zebulon, scored 15 runs in the first four innings and went on to get a run-rule victory.
The Pirates had eight hits and took advantage of five Colquitt County errors.
The Packers used four pitchers, but only Jardae Williams, who held the Pirates scoreless in the top of fifth, was effective.
Colquitt scored a run in the first and four more in the bottom of the fourth.
The Packers managed just five hits, all singles, by Williams, Cannon Whatley, Hayes Lightsey, Chasyn Miley and Landon Griffin.
Griffin and Williams had RBIs.
Colquitt was out to snap a three-game losing streak against the host-team Yellow Jackets in the second game.
The Packers put themselves in position to get the win when they scored three runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
But the Yellow Jackets tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Griffin Taylor tripled to right and scored on a single to center by Will Carson.
Cam Cook led off the top of the eighth for the Packers with a base hit, but was stranded.
In the bottom of the eighth, Yellow Jackets leadoff hitter J.J. Potts went all the way to second on a throwing error and scored the winning run one out later on a base hit by Lawon Odom.
The Packers had nine hits, including three each by Lightsey and Cook.
Miley, Mason Moore and Cannon Whatley had the others.
