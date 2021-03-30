BAINBRIDGE — Bainbridge exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat visiting Colquitt County 11-3 on Monday in Bainbridge.
The Bearcats pounded out 13 hits in dropping the Packers to 6-13 on the season.
Colquitt scored a run in the top of the second inning on a Steven Spradley ground out, but the Bearcats answered with two in the bottom of the third and broke the game open in the fourth.
Gavin Steptoe led the Packers with two hits.
Gabe Horne had a double and Spradley, Pershaun Fann and Henry Underwood added singles.
The loss was the fourth in a row for the Packers who will travel to Lee County on Wednesday.
Colquitt defeated the Trojans 6-5 on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium on February 23.
The Packers will travel again on Friday when they visit Lowndes for a Region 1-7A doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Packers dropped a region doubleheader at Tift County last Friday.
Colquitt managed just three hits in the opener and Tift County scored five runs in its final two at bats to rally to a 6-2 victory.
The Packers got solo home runs by Henry Underwood in the second inning and Cole Whatley in the third, but only had one other hit, a single by Hayden Moore.
Bryce Stephens went the distance for Tift County.
In the nightcap, the Packers scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, but Tift got one of them back in the bottom of the inning and added four each in the next two en route to a 12-7 victory.
Colquitt pounded out 12 hits, including three each by Underwood and Cole Whatley.
Hayden Moore added two and Gabe Horne, Cannon Whatley, Jeb Johnson and Mason Moore had the others.
The Packers also dropped a 3-1 decision to Cairo at home last Wednesday. Colquitt’s only run came in the first inning.
The Packers had five hits, singles by Steptoe, Cole Whatley, Chasyn Miley, Mason Moore and Gabe Horne. Bryce Monk pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs, only one of which was earned.
