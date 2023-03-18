KINGSLAND - The Colquitt County baseball team defeated Camden County 9-1 in the second game of their Region 1-7A doubleheader on Friday in the Wildcats home park to earn a split in the trip to the coast and, more importantly, win the region series 2-1.
The Packers won the first game of the three-game series 10-9 in eight innings on Tuesday, then managed just one run and five hits in a 4-1 loss in Friday’s first game.
But Colquitt scored in each of the first four innings of the doubleheader’s second game and went on to put the Wildcats away and raise their overall record to 8-7.
The Packers will go on the road again on Tuesday for the first game of their region series against Lowndes, which swept Richmond Hill this week.
The Vikings won 10-0 at Richmond Hill on Tuesday, then swept the Wildcats 9-7 and 13-2 at Noel George Field on Friday.
Colquitt and Lowndes will meet for their region doubleheader on Friday, March 24, on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Colquitt County’s 2003 Class AAAAA state championship team will be honored on the field between games.
Although 3-0 in the region, the Vikings are 8-9 overall.
The Packers’ first game at Camden County on Friday was scoreless through the first 4 1/2 innings before the Wildcats were able to break through to score an unearned run on a two-out infield error in the bottom of the fifth.
The Packers scored their only run in the top of the sixth when Neko Fann singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Landon Griffin.
But Camden put three on the board in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.
Marcus Moore pitched all six innings for the Packers, giving up four runs, only three of which were earned. He was touched for seven hits and walked one. He struck out four.
But the Packers only gave him five singles in support, including two by hot-hitting sophomore first baseman Jake Walker.
Fann, Griffin and Moore had the others against Camden starter Garrett Albright, who went the distance, walking three and striking out six.
Colquitt jumped out quickly in Friday’s second game when Fann was hit by the second pitch thrown by Camden starter Kevin Hull.
Fann then stole second and moved to third and scored on a pair of ground outs.
Brady DeRosso reached on an error in the top of the second and scored the Packers’ second run on a ground out by Tyler Hembree.
In the third, Griffin was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on Cam Cook’s sacrifice fly.
Walker followed with a base hit and scored Colquitt’s fourth run when a balk was called on Hull.
Camden scored its only run in the bottom of the third on an infield error.
Colquitt then put the game away with a four-run fourth inning that started when Jar’dae Williams got an infield hit and scored on a double by Hembree.
The Packers also scored on a delayed double steal, an RBI-triple by Moore and an RBI-single by Cook.
Williams singled in the final Packers run in the seventh, an inning that was started by DeRosso being hit by a pitch.
It was the sixth time a Colquitt batter had been hit by a pitch in the game.
The Packers got outstanding pitching from starter Christian Hill and reliever Ethan Allegood.
Hill went the first 5.1 innings, giving up just the one unearned run and four hits. He did walk four, but struck out seven.
Allegood pitched the final 1.2 and gave up one hit while striking out two more Wildcats.
The three-game series featured 18 batters reaching base when hit by pitches.
Colquitt pitchers hit seven batters in Game 1 and another in Game 3.
Camden hit four Packers on Tuesday and six more in Friday’s second game.
