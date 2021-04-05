MIAMI — Colquitt County put together a pair of three-run innings to defeat Miami Christian 6-4 on Monday in Miami.
The game was part of a two-game Spring Break trip to the Sunshine State. The Packers met Miami Springs, also at Miami Christian, on Tuesday.
On Monday, Colquitt scored three runs in the top of the first and after Miami Christian closed to within one at 3-2, the Packers added three more in the top of the sixth.
The Packers got six hits, including two each by Cannon Whatley and Davis Dalton.
Henry Underwood added a double and Cole Whatley, Gavin Steptoe, Pershaun Fann, Steven Spradley and Hayes Lightsey each had a single.
Steptoe started on the mound and gave up two earned runs over four innings and struck out five.
Cole Whatley pitched a scoreless seventh as Colquitt improved to 8-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.