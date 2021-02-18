MOULTRIE – After the Colquitt County baseball team opened its 2021 season with a pair of low-scoring, one-run losses this week, coach Matt Crews had this to say: “That’s what happens when you don’t hit a bunch. Obviously, it was two one-run games against two good ball clubs.”
The Packers opened on Tuesday at Thomas County Central, gave up three runs in the first inning and battled back to tie the game 3-3 before losing when the Jackets got a run in the bottom of the seventh.
On Wednesday, Colquitt got a run in the top of the first and Hillgrove got a pair in the bottom of the inning and that’s the way it finished at the Devil Diamond in Tifton.
The Packers are scheduled to play their home-opener against Starr’s Mill at 5 p.m. Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium, weather permitting.
Colquitt will go to Cook High in Adel to meet Central of Carrollton in the Hornet Classic at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, again, if the weather cooperates.
Against Thomas County Central, senior right-hander Jeb Johnson got off to a shaky start, before settling down and giving the Packers a chance to shoulder their way back into the game.
On Tuesday in Tifton, Gavin Steptoe got the start on the mound and a hit and a passed ball put him and the Packers in an early hole.
Colquitt could not take advantage of Steptoe’s rebound and some outstanding relief work by junior Bryce Monk.
“He couldn’t have thrown a better game,” Crews said of Monk, who struck out six and walked just two.
Crews said the Packers are showing some of the drawbacks of having the 2020 season shortened after just 14 games, costing this year’s young group a half-season of experience.
The Packers will honor their seniors before next Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against Lee County at Packer Park.
