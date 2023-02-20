MOULTRIE — Mason Moore pitched five innings of scoreless relief and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Colquitt County baseball team to a 5-4 victory at Cairo on Feb. 15.
The Packers won on back-to-back nights after opening the season with two losses and a tie.
Lee County visited Ike Aultman and Jerry Croft Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the Packers home-opener.
Colquitt led 3-0 when the Syrupmakers turned a pair of walks, a hit batsman and an error into four runs in the bottom of the third.
But Moore was in control the rest of the way, striking out six while allowing just one hit and two walks over the final five innings.
The Packers tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth when courtesy runner Gabe Eubanks scored on a hard ground ball by Jay’Den Williams.
Adam Beverly’s grounder in the top of the seventh drove in Ethan Allegood to give the Packers the lead.
Moore gave up a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh, then needed just seven pitches to get a strikeout and pair of fly outs to end it.
Allegood also had two hits for the Packers and Neko Fann, Cam Cook, Jaxon Chambers, Brady DeRosso and Hayden Hembree each contributed a single.
The Packers will be off until next Tuesday when they play host to Lee County at 5:30 p.m. on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium in the team’s home-opener.
Colquitt 8, TCC 5
After managing just seven runs and nine hits in its first 18 innings this season, the Colquitt County baseball team got its first win on Feb. 14 by breaking out with 11 hits in an 8-5 victory at Thomas County Central.
Colquitt scored in each of the first five innings and took advantage of the solid pitching of Cook Tompkins, Ross Sparkman, Gabe Eubanks and Christian Hill to knock off the Yellow Jackets.
The quartet allowed just three hits and two of the Yellow Jackets runs were unearned.
Tompkins got the first two outs in the bottom of the first while giving up those two unearned runs.
Sparkman got the final out in the first and went the next three innings, giving up two runs, two hits and a walk while striking out three. He was credited with the win.
Eubanks did not give up a run over the next 1.2 innings, surrendering a hit and a pair of walks while also striking out three Yellow Jackets.
Hill gave up the final Thomas County Central run in the bottom of the seventh, although he did not give up a hit. He walked two, but finally put the Yellow Jackets away and was credited with the save.
The Packers were leading 3-2 when they scored four times in the top of the fourth inning, taking advantage of three walks and two hit batsmen.
Adam Beverly and Neko Fann had singles in the inning.
Cam Cook went 3-for-4 for the Packers while Fann was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Beverly and Jaxon Chambers each chipped in two hits and Mason Moore and Ethan Allegood had the others.
