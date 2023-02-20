History is made when first college scholarship for volleyball is signed
MOULTRIE, Ga. – Ava Dickens became the first Lady Packers volleyball player to land a college scholarship. She signed on Friday Feb. 17 with Andrew College in Cuthbert.
“I’m feeling really good,” said Dickens. “It’s been the plan since ninth grade, and now it’s here.”
A season-long starter in her senior year, Dickens was one of the leaders in kills as an outside hitter.
In Dickens' final year, the Lady Packers had the most wins in school history at 22-16.
She won all around best, and was placed on the second tier of the All Region 1-7A team.
“She has perseverance,” said head coach Jess Cohen. “A lot of people have the mindset that they don’t want to lose, but it was how bad she didn’t want to lose.”
Volleyball is a newer sport to Colquitt County High School. Dickens was on one of the first teams and the program is still finding their footing.
“I’ve gone through three varsity coaches,” said Dickens. “But, I’ve seen a lot of improvements with coach Jess.”
According to Cohen, Dickens provided more than just volleyball skills.
“She was a leader,” said Cohen. “We were always looking to her, even if it was just for a laugh off the court.”
Moving from being a Lady Packer to becoming a Fighting Tiger wasn’t an easy journey.
“There were times we didn’t know this day would come,” said Cohen. “But this day did come, and no one deserves it more.”
Dickens will begin her next chapter with the Andrew College Fighting Tigers in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.