MOULTRIE — Moss Farms divers took two Georgia High School Association 1-meter championships last year and there’s an outside chance the program could duplicate that distinction at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
Last winter, Carson Tyler obliterated the previous state scoring record when he took the Class 7A title.
And Moss Farms teammate Nolan Lewis, representing Thomasville, won the Class 1A-3A championship.
Both are now diving collegiately — Tyler at Indiana and Lewis at Georgia.
But 10 Diving Tigers, representing three high schools, will try to add to the 49 state high school champions Moss Farms has produced since 1976.
Bo Bridges, Tripp Gregory, Tuck Gregory, Ruth Anne McCranie, Shannon Icard, Jewelia Chambers and Mackenzie Smith will represent Colquitt County High in the Class 6A-7A girls and boys competitions, which will begin at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Ann Caroline Taylor and Jake Tinney will dive for Thomasville Scholars and Bethany Holman will represent Cook High.
Taylor, Tenney and Holman will dive in the Class 1A-5A meet, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Colquitt County’s Skylar Hopper qualified for the state meet, but is injured and will not be able to compete.
Bridges will be out to bring Colquitt County High its third straight boys title.
Tyler finished first each of the last two seasons, but Bridges had a strong score of 667.20 that earned him second place last year.
The Gregory brothers had outstanding summers and also could challenge for the title.
Icard was fifth in the Class 7A girls meet last year and Taylor finished 10th in the Class 1A-3A meet in 2021.
