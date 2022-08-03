MOULTRIE — Most of the Moss Farm Diving team was already in Midland, Texas, last week preparing for USA Diving’s Junior National Championships when the word arrived that teammate Gibson Stuckey had been in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Colquitt County and suffered a significant spinal injury.
Stuckey underwent emergency surgery in Tallahassee, but has paralysis from the waist down.
He was transferred on Tuesday to Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord injuries.
Moss Farms coach John Fox, who has remained in touch with his young diver while helping lead the rest of the Tigers through the Junior Nationals competition, has been impressed with how Stuckey is dealing with the injury.
“It’s a radical change for him,” Fox said. “But he is incredibly resilient.
“He is meeting this with the same attitude he takes with his diving.”
Stuckey had qualified to compete on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and on platform in the 14-15 age group.
Fox said he believes the youngster had a chance to perform well in a field that includes the best talent in the country.
“He was an up-and-coming diver,” Fox said. “I think he would have made two finals.”
Fox has been impressed with the way the diving community has rallied to support Stuckey and his family.
Donations have been raised in Midland, video has been sent to the hospital and through Zoom, Stuckey was shown on the scoreboard at the COM Aquatics facility.
The Moss Farms divers who have finished their events at Nationals have all visited Stuckey since their return.
“It really has been encouraging to see so many people get behind him,” Fox said.
And Fox said Stuckey has remained “in the forefront of our minds” in Texas.
Fox said Stuckey’s injury has helped keep diving in its proper perspective for the junior divers.
“We all want to do this at a high level,” Fox said. “And it’s very easy to get caught up in how we dive.
“But diving is something that they do. It’s not who they are.”
