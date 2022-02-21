MOULTRIE — The Moss Farms Diving Tigers tuned up for next week’s Moose Moss Invitational by turning in some strong performances in the recent Coral Springs Winter Invitational.
The Coral Springs event drew some 155 divers and Moss Farms coach John Fox said the annual Moose Moss Invitational, which will run from March 3-6, will have a similar number.
Fox took 31 Diving Tigers to Coral Springs and likes how his young athletes are progressing after a strong 2021 season.
“We had a great Nationals,” he said of his team’s performance at last summer’s Junior National Championships.
Carson Tyler and ElliReese Niday each won three medals and Beck Gregory earned a bronze and Moss Farms won the boys team championships in a strong showing at Junior Nationals in Indianapolis.
Tyler is now diving at Indiana, but many of the other divers who contributed to the showing are back.
“And the data shows that nearly all of our kids are improving,” Fox said. “We are encouraged by that.”
Fox said the Coral Spring Invitational offered strong competition.
“Those were all good teams down there,” Fox said.
Gregory picked up where he left off finishing first on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards.
“And Selah was right behind him,” Fox said of Selah Huante, who was second on both 3-meter and platform and third on 1-meter.
Niday again was outstanding, winning on both 1-meter and platform in the 11-and-under age group. She also won on 3-meter while diving up in the 12-13 age group.
Amelia Gregory, also diving in 11-and-under girls, was fourth on 1-meter and third on platform.
“She has really improved a lot,” Fox said of the only female of the four Moss Farms diving Gregorys.
Judson Taylor performed well in the 12-13 age group, as did Charles Stevens, who moved up to 12-13 this year and was third on 3-meter, fifth on platform and eighth on 1-meter.
Austin Taylor had two third-place and one fourth-place finish in 12-13 girls.
“She is a up-and-comer,” Fox said, adding that he is considering having her and Niday team up to dive synchro events.
Maggie Strange performed well in 14-15 girls after coming back from an injury.
“I thought she held her own,” Fox said.
Tuck Gregory took first place on both springboards in 14-15 boys.
“He looked so good,” Fox said.
Also in 14-15 boys, Gibson Stuckey showed his improvement by taking bronze medals on 1-meter and platform and placing fifth on 3-meter.
As expected, Bo Bridges, coming off his GHSA state championship, was dominant in 16-18 boys.
Bridges was first on 3-meter and platform and was second on 1-meter.
Luke Hernandez, who recently moved to south Georgia from North Carolina, competed on platform in 16-18 boys and was third and also competed in platform in the senior men’s event and took first place.
“He looked great,” Fox said of Hernandez.
Trip Gregory was fourth on platform and sixth on 1-meter in 16-18.
Carter Davis had three top-10 finishes in 16-18 boys.
In 16-18 girls, Shannon Icard performed especially well on platform, where she was fifth. She also was ninth on 1-meter.
Fox also was pleased with how some of the younger and less-experienced Diving Tigers did in “future champions” events.
He mentioned how well Lauren Maag, Ava Harden, Natalie Tyson, Luke Hutto, Steele Weeks, Landon Thomas, Landon Hutto, Jewel Hart and Will Tyson competed.
And while Fox said that he and his staff do not place a lot of emphasis on winning these events, the Diving Tigers won the overall team and boys championships.
Fox said a number of his team’s girls, including GHSA champion Ruth Anne McCranie, were unable to make the trip to Coral Springs.
The Moss Farms girls were fourth.
