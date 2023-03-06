MOULTRIE - Led by five outstanding veteran girl divers who finished in the top 12 in points, Moss Farms won the women’s team title and led the local team to a second-place overall finish in the Moose Moss Invitational that concluded Sunday.
“I thought we did a good job, considering where we are,” coach John Fox said. “There was some formidable competition here, which was nice.
“Overall, I think we improved a little bit from the last meet and that’s what you are looking for.”
Fox added, “They were prepared and enjoying themselves.”
ElliReese Niday earned four gold medals and one silver to lead the Diving Tigers with 70 points, good for third place overall.
Ruth Anne McCranie took one gold and a pair of silvers to finish tied for sixth; Shannon Icard won a silver medal and was eighth; and earned 44 points; Amelia Gregory had one second and two third-place finishes for 42 points and ninth place; and Austin Taylor, who won her platform event, was 12th with 41 points.
RipFest Diving Club of Arcadia, Ind., finished first among the men’s teams and was first overall.
Although she finished third in points, Niday had an outstanding meet.
The 11-year-old Niday won gold medals on all three 11-and-under events she entered.
She also won a fourth gold when she won the 16-18 girls 3-meter.
“That’s really a big deal,” Fox said, adding that he expected her to hold her own against the older girls.
“I knew she could do well,” he said. “She is continuing to show promise.”
Niday also took second place in the 3-meter synchronized diving event with Moss Farms teammate Austin Taylor.
McCranie won the senior women’s 3-meter synchro with partner Kaylee Bishop of Coral Springs Diving.
She also won silver medals in the senior women’s 1-meter and 3-meter events.
“It’s so good to see Ruth Anne diving at a high level after all she’s been through,” Fox said of McCranie, who has battled several injuries and has committed to continue her diving career at Purdue.
“And she seems to be enjoying it."
Icard, in her final Moose Moss Invitational, was second in the 16-18 platform and sixth in both the senior women’s 1-meter and 3-meter.
In 11-and-under girls, Amelia Gregory was second on platform and third on 1-meter and 3-meter.
She also was sixth on 3-meter synchro.
In addition to winning the 12-13 girls platform event, Taylor was second on 3-meter synchro, fifth on 3-meter and seventh on 1-meter.
In 14-15 girls, Kendall Deloach was second on 1-meter, fourth on 3-meter and eighth on platform.
Bo Bridges and Luke Hernandez turned in solid performances for the Moss Farms boys, each taking a second-, third- and fourth-place finish.
Bridges was second on 16-18 platform and Hernandez was third.
Hernandez was second in the 16-18 1-meter event and Bridges was fourth.
In the senior men’s 3-meter, Bridges was third and Hernandez was fourth.
In 12-13 boys, Beck Gregory took bronze medals on the two springboards and on platform.
“He dove as well as we expected him to,” Fox said of Beck, who celebrated a birthday during the meet.
The Moose Moss Invitational, which ran Thursday through Sunday, drew 207 young divers, including 40 who represented Moss Farms.
The Diving Tigers now continue preparations for four more highly competitive events.
The YMCA Nationals will be held March 30-April 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and then, on the first weekend of May, divers will return to Fort Lauderdale to compete in a USA Diving regional meet.
Divers there will qualify for berths in Zone competition, which will be held in Orlando.
From Zones, qualifying divers will head to Mission Viejo, Calif., for USA Diving Junior Nationals, scheduled to run July 24-Aug. 2.
Fox seems to enjoy the Moose Moss Invitational, which will celebrate it 60th anniversary next year.
“Coaches come in and get to do some fishing,” he said. “The parents galvanize and run the meet, which is awesome.
“It’s something that brings the team and the community together.”
