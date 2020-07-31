The DIY Fish, Hooks and Poles will be presented by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority on Tuesday, August 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Pond.
The DIY Fish Hooks and Poles outdoor education activity encourages wilderness survival skills and techniques, along with a fun way to show the utility of recycling and using the resources available in a survival situation.
By using a soda-can tab and minimal tools, campers, with adult supervision and assistance, will manipulate the can tab and make their own hooks.
Using the crafted hooks and fishing pole, campers will then go fishing at the Magnolia Pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.