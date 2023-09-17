MOULTRIE - Lowndes led 17-7 after the first quarter of its game against East Coweta at Martin Stadium on Friday, but the Indians were in charge the rest of the way, dealing the Vikings their first defeat of the season, 42-30.
East Coweta raises its record to 5-0 with a win in a game between two undefeated, but unranked, opponents.
Lowndes falls to 3-1.
The Vikings could not contain East Coweta quarterback Cohen Peeples, who completed 10-of-17 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
All four scoring passes went to DeShun Horsley, who had five catches for 216 yards.
It won’t get any easier for Lowndes this week. The Vikings will travel to Loganville on Friday to play No. 10 Grayson, which is 3-1 and has won three in a row after falling to No. 4 Walton 49-27 in its opener.
Also last Friday in Region 1-7A, Camden County and Valdosta had lopsided victories, while Richmond Hill edged New Hampstead 28-26.
Colquitt County, which was idle, remains undefeated at 4-0 and will play host to Cedar Grove on Friday.
Camden County, Richmond Hill and Valdosta are all 4-1.
Camden County 51, Somerset Academy Canyons 7
Camden scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters and led 44-7 at the half.
And the Wildcats did virtually all their damage on the ground, rushing the football 28 times for 351 yards and six touchdowns.
Ja’Marley Riddle was the leading rusher with 86 yards on just three carries.
Natarian King carried twice but had 70 yards and a touchdown.
Jaiden Dailey had 58 yards and two touchdowns on just four attempts.
Sophomore quarterback Parks Riendeau completed 6-of-9 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown.
Camden will play host to 3-1 Atlantic Coast of Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday.
Valdosta 54, Deerfield Beach, Fla. 0
Valdosta had an easy time at Homecoming, jumping to a 31-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats surpassed 300 yards rushing for the third week in a row and were led by freshman Deron Foster, who gained 110 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns.
Valdosta held the Bucks to four first downs and 49 yards of total offense.
Valdosta will travel to Powder Springs to take on 1-4 McEachern this Friday.
Richmond Hill 28, New Hampstead 26
The game was tied 7-7 at the half, but Richmond Hill’s Blake Williams converted after all three of the Wildcats’ second-half touchdowns to clinch the two-point victory.
It was New Hampstead’s second game against a Region 1-7A foe in as many weeks. The Region 3-4A Phoenix from Savannah lost to Camden County 51-7 on Sept. 8.
Richmond Hill threw the ball just nine times and got 103 yards on the ground from Joshua Troupe, 59 from quarterback Kirk Scott, 40 from Caleb Easterling, 38 from Nick Bliss and 36 from Elijah Blige.
Richmond Hill will play host to 4-0 Coffee High on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.