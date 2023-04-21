MOULTRIE, Ga. - Bryce Alewine hit three-run, first-inning home runs in both games as East Coweta swept Colquitt County out of the Class 7A playoffs with a 9-4, 12-1 first-round doubleheader sweep on Friday in Sharpsburg.
The Indians, now 25-3-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class 7A, will play host to the winner of the Brookwood-North Paulding series in the second round.
The Packers, who lost their last five games, finish 12-17.
The first game was close when the Packers cut the Indians' lead to 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning on a two-run homer by Neko Fann, his first round-tripper of season.
But the Region 2-champion Indians answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the sixth to put the Packers away.
Alewine, who played first base in Game 1 and started and went six innings on the mound in Game 2, again gave his team a quick lead in the second game with his second homer of the day with two teammates aboard.
The Indians went on to score four more in the third and two more in the fourth for a 9-0 lead before the Packers scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth on an Adam Beverly double that scored Mason Moore, who had led off the inning with a single.
Those were the only two Colquitt County hits in the nightcap.
Alewine and reliever Dylan Nemeth combined to strike out 11 Packers.
East Coweta’s Jansen Kenty and Evan Doss struck out 10 Colquitt County batters in the first game.
The Packers did manage six hits in the first game.
In addition to Fann’s homer, Landon Griffin and Hayden Hembree had doubles.
Hembree, Moore and Beverly had singles.
Griffin and Cam Cook had the other two Colquitt County RBI’s in Game 1.
Moore went the distance on the mound in the first game. He gave up homers to Alewine and Hayden Blair.
Game 2 starter Christian Hill and relievers Gabe Eubanks and Kevin Hopper combined to give up 12 runs and 14 hits.
East Comet’s Chance Izzo went 4-for-4 in the nightcap and Blair finished the day, as Alewine did, with a homer in each game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.