MOULTRIE — Former Packer Daijun Edwards scored two touchdowns in Georgia’s G-Day game last Saturday.
Edwards had eight carries for 29 yards for the Red team in the spring football finale.
Jared Zirkel kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift Team Black to a 26-23 win over Team Red in front of 68,002 fans at Sanford Stadium eager to watch the National Champions.
Edwards played in all 15 games as a reserve running back during Georgia’s National Championship season and played the on kickoff coverage unit.
He finished last season with 210 total rushing yards on 49 carries and two touchdowns.
Of this and that:
• Colquitt County’s Keith Blalock won three gold medals and Ashley Blalock and Seth Berl each won two in the Big Bend Pickleball Spring Fling held April 8-10 at Thomas County Middle School.
The event drew 114 players.
Keith Blalock was first in men’s 3.5-4.0 doubles playing with Nayan Patel of Moultrie, in men’s 2.5-3.5 singles and in 3.0-3.5 mixed doubles with Ashley Blalock.
Ashley Blalock also won a gold medal in women’s singles.
Ashley also teamed with Robin Robertson of Thomasville to finish third in women’s 3.5-4.5 doubles.
Berl was first in men’s 4.0-4.5 doubles teaming with Frank Walker and in 3.5-4.0 mixed doubles with Kristin Kennedy.
Maggie Murphy teamed with Leah Braswell to finish first in the women’s 3.0-3.5 doubles.
Bruce Owen of Colquitt won a gold medal teaming with Marcy Sullivan in men’s 3.0-3.5 doubles.
Wanda Oliver of Doerun and Mark Loomis of Moultrie finish first in mixed doubles.
Others from Colquitt County who earned medals were Ellis White, third, men’s 2.5-3.5 singles; Mike Curington, who teamed with Fay Moten of Tallahassee to take third place in mixed doubles; Maggie Murphy and Dalton Murphy, who was second 3.0-3.5 mixed doubles.
The next pickleball event in South Georgia will be the Titletown Throwdown to be held April 22-24 in Valdosta.
• The Central Alabama Community College men’s golf team, which includes former Packer Tanner Brown, won the recent Alabama Community College Conference Championship tournament at the Eagle’s Nest Golf Course in Guntersville, Ala.
Brown tied for 25th individually with a 75-74-65 for a 9-over 225.
The Trojans will compete next in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Southeastern District tournament on April 25.
• Kodi Bishop went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles to help lead Truett McConnell to a 4-2 victory over Johnson (Tenn.) on Friday.
The senior former Packer is hitting .259 with seven doubles and two home runs.
