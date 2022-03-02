MOULTRIE - Jackson Edwards threw a one-hitter and his teammates pounded out five doubles among their eight hits as the Colquitt County seventh-grade baseball team blanked Pine Grove 10-0 on Wednesday at Packer Park.
The victory raises the youngest Packers team's record to 6-4 with three games remaining.
Edwards gave up just one single, did not walk a batter and struck out six as the seventh-graders won for the second day in a row.
Of the team's eight hits, Bowen DeRosso had two doubles and Bryce Roberts, Carter Summerlin and Eli Johnson each had one.
Edwards, Judson Taylor and Hardin Reeves contributed singles.
Two of the seventh-graders' final three games will be on the road. But the Packers will be at Packer Park on Monday, March 14, to face Lee County East at 5 p.m. in their final home game.
