CAIRO — Colquitt County scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning before hard rains fell on Monday and the Packers got away with an abbreviated 9-2 victory at the home of the Syrupmakers.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Packers after an 0-3 start.
“That’s what happens when you hit the baseball,” a soaked Colquitt County coach Matt Crews said as he and his team headed to dry clothes and a trip back to Moultrie.
“We’re starting to string our hits together, especially with two strikes. We’re in the box competing.”
The Packers opened the season with a pair of one-run losses to Thomas County Central and Hillgrove before being pounded by a Starr’s Mill team that has six Division I players.
“And we didn’t come out ready to play,” Crews said.
Since then, the Packers have defeated Central of Carrollton, Lee County, Thomasville and now Cairo by a combined 35-12.
And the pitching continues to be solid, with only the 11-5 loss to Starr’s Mill to mar some very credible work.
“The guys are going out there and giving us a chance,” Crews said. “We feel like if we can scratch across a few runs, we’ll be in the game.”
In rainy and dismal Grady County on Monday, the Packers trailed 2-1 when both coaches agreed the fifth inning would be the last.
So the Packers took the opportunity to send 13 batters to the plate and score eight runs.
Hayes Lightsey opened the inning with a single and one out later, Pershaun Fann walked.
Henry Underwood was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Then, on a 2-2 count, Gavin Steptoe singled in Lightsey and Fann to put the Packers up 3-2.
Underwood then scored the fourth Packers run on a wild pitch.
When Jace Autrey followed with a single to score Steptoe, the Packers lead was 5-2.
Chasyn Miley reached on fielder’s choice and one out later, Davis Dalton ripped a double to score Autrey and make it 6-2 Colquitt County.
Lightsey was the 10th batter in the inning and contributed his second hit, a single that scored Miley and Autrey and the Packers were up by six.
Lightsey scored on a Cairo error for the Packers final run.
Three Cairo batters went to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, but the umpires then called the game.
The speedy Lightsey had two hits, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Underwood, Steptoe, Autrey, Dalton and Cole Whatley each chipped in one hit.
The big beneficiary of the eight-run frame was Colquitt County starter Cameron Summerlin, who got the win after going 4.1 innings, giving up three hits and two runs, neither of which was earned.
He struck out eight Syrupmakers and walked four.
The Packers will climb aboard the bus again on Wednesday, weather permitting, and travel to Lee County for their second meeting with the Trojans.
On Friday, Colquitt will travel to Orange Park, Fla., for a doubleheader against Fleming Island, Fla., that will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles take a 5-0 record into their Tuesday game at Bishop Kenny.
Colquitt 12, Thomasville 4
THOMASVILLE — The Colquitt County baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to roll to a 12-4 victory at Thomasville on Saturday.
The five runs in the top of the fifth inning gave the Packers a 10-2 lead over the Bulldogs and they cruised from there.
Colquitt pounded out 11 hits, including two each by Cole Whatley, Pershaun Fann and Davis Dalton.
Henry Underwood, Jeb Johnson, Jackson Avera, Hayes Lightsey and Gavin Steptoe each had one.
Fann led the Packers with three RBIs. Whatley, Steptoe and Dalton each drove in two.
Dalton, Whatley, Fann and Johnson each had a double.
Fann started on the mound and went the first four innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out five. He did not issue a base on balls.
Bryce Monk pitched the fifth and gave up two runs on a pair of hits and a walk.
Cameron Summerlin worked the last two innings, giving up one run, one hit and striking out two.
COLQUITT 6, LEE COUNTY 5
MOULTRIE – Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning of its Senior Night game against Lee County last Tuesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium, the Packers scored five runs over the next three innings and held off the Trojans for a 6-5 victory.
While the Packers were chipping away at Lee County’s lead, Cais Cook and Jeb Johnson combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief of starter Garry Hill Jr.
Cook pitched the fourth inning, issuing a base on balls to one batter and striking out another.
Johnson pitched the final three innings, giving up three hits and a walk while striking three.
Colquitt had eight hits coming from eight different players.
Jace Autrey and Cole Whatley had doubles, while Johnson, Davis Dalton, Henry Underwood, Hayes Lightsey, Tucker Pitts and Pershaun Fann each chipped in a single.
Honored before the game were seniors Jace Autrey, Garry Hill Jr., Paxton Furney, Tucker Pitts, Jackson Avera, Henry Underwood, Cais Cook, Gabe Horne, Gavin Steptoe and Jeb Johnson.
