MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade girls basketball team got 18 points from Amareyia Knighton and 12 from Trinity Daniels to open their 2020-2021 season with a 36-16 victory over Valdosta on Monday at the C.A. Gray Junior High gymnasium.
The eighth-grade boys dropped their opener 34-30.
“Pretty good first game,” Colquitt County girls coach Tiffanie Young said. “We saw some great things, some good things and of course some things we need to work on.
“Great defense from Ric'karian Yates. Great offense from Amareyia Knighton and Trinity Daniels. Great ball handling from Caylnn Singletary.
The Lady Packers also got four points from Wyaunti Miller and two points from Caylnn Singletary.
Jakiri Byrd led the eighth-grade boys with 16 points, but it was not enough against Wildcats.
“We still have a lot of work to do on both ends of the court,” Colquitt County eighth-grade boys coach Steven Reynolds said.
The Packers also got seven points from Quay Lamar, three from Ty Ponder and two each from Kay Jones and Khalil Collins.
The eighth-graders will travel to Newbern on Thursday.
