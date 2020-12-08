HAHIRA - The Colquitt County eighth-grade boys basketball team played without six players who being quarantined, but still took a 41-22 victory on Monday at Hahira.
The eighth-grade girls started the sweep with a 38-10 victory.
Ta’Quavian Lamar led eighth-grade boys with 13 points and Jah’Boris Fuller added 12.
Sylvester Carolina and TyKarious Ponder each had four and Kanilyn Jones, Naryun Edwards, Logan Ponder and Dyi’Quavian James each had two points.
Coach Steven Reynolds praised the play of Carolina on the defensive boards, saying it “allowed us to get into our fast-break transition.”
Amareyia Knighton scored 23 points to lead the eighth-grade girls.
Jazira Williams added eight, Asia Blackwell had five and Wyaunti Miller scored two points.
“Although we are missing a few players, we played well,” coach Tiffanie Young said. “We saw a few good things from Jakira Williams.
“We are working on getting the girls more offensive-minded and aggressive on offensive. Jakira and Amareyia Knighton were paying attention and stepped it up this game.
The eighth-graders will play next on Thursday at Valdosta Middle School.
