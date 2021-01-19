MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County eighth-grade girls basketball team has won two recent games against Lowndes Middle School.

In 42-19 victory, Amareyia Knighton scored 22 points to lead the Lady Packers.

Caylnn Singletary, Asia Blackwell and Ny’asia Harper each had six and Wyaunti Miller had two.

In a 45-8 win over the Vikettes, Knighton had 16, Singletary had 12, Blackwell had nine, Harper added four and Ta’meria Williams and Carli Brown each had two.

Also, the Colquitt County seventh-grade boys basketball team won two games last week.

The youngest Packers defeated Pine Grove 40-26 on the road and also won over Tift County’s Eighth Street Middle School 39-37.

