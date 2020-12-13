MOULTRIE - Amareyia Knighton scored 18 points to lead the Colquitt County girls eighth-grade girls basketball team to a 38-28 victory at Valdosta Middle School on Thursday.
Coach Tiffanie Young was especially pleased with improved play of Jakira Williams.
“If I could give a defensive award to anybody on the team, I would give it to Jakira Williams,” Young said. “Defensively, she made many stops to create turnovers or to stop fast breaks. She has improved a lot.
“Amareyia Knighton and Caylnn Singletary are great at controlling the game. My guards are becoming more offensive-minded and we love it.”
Singletary added nine points; Asia Blackwell had four; Wyaunti Miller put in three; and Williams and Carli Brown each had two.
The eighth-graders will play Newbern on Monday at the C.A. Gray Junior High gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
