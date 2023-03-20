MOULTRIE - The Lowndes Middle School eighth-grade baseball team dropped both of its regular-season games to Colquitt County this season and was looking to reverse its fortunes in the meeting between the two teams in the first round of the conference tournament on Monday at Packer Park.
And when the Vikings jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings, an upset certainly appeared possible.
That is, until the Packers scored 14 runs over the next four innings while holding the Vikings to no runs and no hits.
Colquitt got the 15-5 run-rule victory when a bases-loaded fly ball off the bat of Carter Penuel glanced off the glove of the Lowndes center fielder in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three runs and giving the Packers a 10-run lead.
Colquitt, now 12-3, will advance to a second-round tournament game on Wednesday against the Thomas Central-Valdosta winner.
A victory would send the Packers to the conference tournament championship game on Friday.
After its first two batters made outs in the top of the first inning, Lowndes took advantage of three walks and three hit batsmen to take a 3-0 lead.
Colquitt got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first when Penuel smacked the first pitch for a double to center field and later scored on a wild pitch.
Lowndes managed one of its two hits and combined it with a walk and two more batters being hit by pitches to score two more times in the top of the second.
The Packers scored twice in the bottom of the third to pull to within two and then broke the game open with a five-run fourth.
Eli Johnson tied the game at 5-5 with a two-run single and Bryce Roberts gave the Packers the lead for good with a base hit scoring Johnson.
Carter Summerlin’s two-run double put the Packers up 8-5 after four innings.
Colquitt added another run without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the fifth and then ended the Lowndes season with the six-run sixth inning that featured a two-run Judson Taylor single.
Johnson had two hits for the Packers. Penuel, Roberts, Summerlin, Bowen DeRosso, Taylor and James Horne each had one.
Taylor and Penuel combined to hold the Vikings scoreless over the final four innings.
Penuel was summoned from shortstop to the mound after Taylor walked the Vikings leadoff batter in the bottom of the fifth.
A sacrifice bunt that moved the runner to second went for naught when the next batter lined to Packers first baseman Davis Wingate who fired to Taylor, who had just moved to shortstop, to complete an inning-ending double play.
Penuel was credited with pitching the final two scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner who reached on a walk.
