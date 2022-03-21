MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team will be coming off a victory as it heads into Monday’s conference tournament.
The Packers got single runs in the fourth and sixth innings and Kane Morris gave up one in the bottom of the sixth before getting the final out in a 2-1 victory on Friday at Pine Grove.
Colquitt will take a 6-8 record into its tournament-opener against Hahira.
The teams split their regular-season games with Colquitt winning 11-1 and Hahira winning 10-3.
On Friday, the Packers managed just four hits — two by Tyson Hobby and one each by Davis Lightsey and Rhett Turner — but got outstanding pitching from Hobby, Karter Kight and Morris.
Hobby went the first 4.2 innings and did not give up a run. He surrendered three hits and a walk, but struck out 11 batters.
Kight needed just two pitches to get out of the fifth before turning it over to Morris in the sixth.
Morris did not give up a hit, but walked two and struck out two.
The Pine Grove run was unearned.
The eighth-grade Packers played Coffee at Packer Park on Thursday and came up on the short end of a 4-1 decision.
Colquitt managed just three hits, including a pair of singles by Lightsey and another by Hobby.
Logan Plymel and Trenton Allen combined to pitch four scoreless innings in relief of starter Owen Bennett.
