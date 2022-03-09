MOULTRIE - Davis Lightsey scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth and pitcher Kane Morris made it stand up as the Colquitt County eighth-grade baseball team defeated Lowndes Middle School 3-2 on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The victory raises the eighth-grade team’s record to 5-6 as it prepares to travel to play Pine Grove on Thursday.
Lowndes scored twice in the top of the fourth to go up 2-1, but the Packers tied the game in bottom of the fifth and took the lead in the sixth.
Morris walked one and struck out one in the bottom of the seventh to get the save.
Andrew Stanford pitched the fifth and sixth and did not give up a run and was the winning pitcher. He gave up one hit and walked two and also struck out four Vikings.
Starter Trenton Allen went the first four innings and gave up two runs, only one of which was earned. He gave up three hits, issued one base on balls and also struck out four batters.
Morris also had a triple for Colquitt County, driving in a run. Hayden Glass had a double and Karter Kight had a single.
Tyson Samples and Jesus Vazquez had the other two RBIs for the Packers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.