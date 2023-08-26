MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade Packers defeated Cook 38-0 on Thursday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The high-octane Packer offense ran up 316 yards running and passing and the defense allowed only two first downs in the shutout effort.
“I liked the way we executed offensively,” Coach Nate Madison said. “We worked this week on tightening some things up and it showed today.
“And then, our defense played so tough. They didn't want to give up a single yard — and they barely did."
Quarterback Cohen Lawson led the attack for the young Packers, accounting for all five touchdowns.
After Quinahri Thornton laid out to make an acrobatic 26-yard reception, Lawson opened the scoring with a 12-yard scamper around the right end less than a minute and a half into the game.
Lawson then threw scoring passes of seven yards to Gavin Henderson, 48 yards to Kendall Covin and 37 yards to Tristan Walker.
Walker also converted for 2 points on a reception. Covin ran in a 2-point conversion and Thornton ran in two 2-pointers.
In the fourth quarter, with most of the offensive starters on the sideline, Lawson missed a third-down handoff and was forced to run it himself. He picked up a tough first down, broke a tackle near the sticks and galloped 77 yards for the final points of the day.
Lawson was following up season-opening performance against Thomasville in which he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 36-0 win.
Defensively, the Packers were led against the Hornets by Kordae Myers, who recorded three tackles for loss and spent most of the afternoon in the Hornet backfield.
On the back end, Prince Blakely, Henderson and Ragan Bozeman recorded pass breakups.
The eighth-graders have out-scored their first two opponents by a combined 74-0.
The 0-1 seventh-grade team was off this week, but both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams will be back in action on the road on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Valdosta.
The Colquitt County sixth-grade team opened its season with a 44-14 loss at Coffee and will try to even its record when it plays host to Valdosta at The Mack on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The ninth-grade team will try to bounce back from a 24-14 season-opening loss to Thomas County Central when it plays host to Lowndes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the high school.
The junior varsity Packers opened with a 14-13 loss at Coffee and will be on the road again on Thursday, Aug. 31, to play at Lowndes.
