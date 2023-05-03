MOULTRIE – Umbrellas were piled by the front door and hair was being wrung out as athletes, coaches and families of the middle school and high school tennis teams battled aggressive rain to gather at Lily Pond Farms Thursday night for their end of season banquet.
After Packers head coach Mell Wier gave thanks to all sponsors, administration, parents and coaches for their unwavering support and the Market BBQ catered dinner had been consumed it was time to honor the players.
Earlier in the season the varsity tennis senior night had been rained out. The coaches took this opportunity to make up for that.
All four seniors, Mark Breedlove, Shiv Patel, Eva Barnett and Odessa Dixon, were called up to the front and given old-school style racquets with their pictures on them as well as a goodie bag, flowers and their player banner that had been displayed at the courts all season.
Then, it was time to announce the All-Region teams.
“It has been a two-week ordeal to get this sorted out,” said Wier. “Last night we finally got the info.”
None of the Lady Packers made All-Region, but the Packers saw one singles player and one doubles team make the teams.
Breedlove made the second team as did the doubles team of Parker Anderson and Jack Taunton.
The only thing left was to give out the awards.
Middle school boys head coach Tatum Shivers kicked things off by handing out two awards.
Harrison Lampman was presented with the coaches award.
The most improved player plaque was given to John David Moore.
“It was a fantastic season,” said Shivers. “We are a really young team, and they did great.”
Coach Justin Steward, the head middle school girls coach, presented Julia Costin with the coaches award and Bailee Howell with the most improved player award.
The entire middle school girls tennis team also received certificates and had a quick celebration for placing second in the 2023 conference.
“They are a team of fighters,” said Steward. “Every one of them. They never gave up.”
The high school Packers and Lady Packers tennis teams also had a lot to celebrate.
Three awards were given to the varsity teams: coaches award, players award and the Packer award.
Patel and Langley Bennett both received the Packer award for demonstrating what the tennis program should be.
The coaches awards were given to Bailee Fountain and both the Lady Packer seniors, Barnett and Dixon.
“I couldn’t choose,” said Lady Packers head coach Amber Day. “Eva is our cheerleader and tells it like it is, and there is no better leader than Odessa. She just jumps in to help.”
Lastly, decided by their teammates, was the player award.
Breedlove and Emily Lampman received that honor.
“Emily is how we got to that sweet 16 spot in the playoffs,” said Day. “We were sitting 2-2 and she was down and fought hard to get us that third point.”
Tenth graders and above also had the chance to be recognized as scholar athletes. To receive this, the athlete's GPA had to be 92 or better.
The Packers had five players reach this grade point average: Breedlove, Ty Hurst, Marco Lorenzo, Jared Rodriguez and Jedidiah Manuel.
The Lady Packers had seven: Barnett, Carolyne Turner, Bennett, Lampman, Dixon, Ada Craft and Kenlee Dalton.
“And now,” said Day. “It’s time to prepare for next season.”
