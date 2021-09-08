Former Packer Cameron Erving is expected to start at left tackle for Carolina when the Panthers open their 2021 NFL season on Sunday at home against the New York Jets.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive lineman signed a two-year contract with the Panthers in March.
Erving spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in six games, including five starts.
After helping lead the 2009 Colquitt County High football team to the state semifinals, Erving went on to Florida State where he started 42 straight games on the offensive line.
He was first-team All-American in 2013, first-team All-ACC in 2013-2014 and was a member of Florida State’s 2014 National Championship team.
He became the first former Packer taken in the first round of the NFL draft when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 19th pick.
In 2017, he was traded to Kansas City and was a member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers.
Of this and that:
• John Samuel Shenker had five pass receptions for 38 yards when Auburn opened its 2021 season with a 60-10 victory over Akron.
Auburn will be home again on Saturday to face Alabama State.
• Ty French had two solo tackles, seven assists and a quarterback hurry when Gardner-Webb opened its season with a 30-25 loss at Georgia Southern.
Gardner-Webb will play on Saturday at Charlotte, which upset Duke of the ACC 31-28 last week.
Former Packer quarterback Xavier Williams is playing at Charlotte.
• Brian Merritt, who transferred from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to Austin Peay, had an assisted tackle in the Governors’ season-opening loss to Chattanooga.
Freshman Jaheim Ward, also at Austin Peay, did not play, but the pair’s former Packer teammate Tyler Walker had a 20-yard pass reception for the Mocs.
Walker has made the Dean’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll at Chattanooga.
Austin Peay will play at Ole Miss on Saturday. Chattanooga will go to North Alabama.
• Jay Ward started at safety for LSU in the Tigers’ season-opening 38-27 loss at UCLA and was credited with two tackles.
LSU will be home to face McNeese State on Saturday.
• Nyquan Washington played in the secondary and was credited with a tackle in Tennessee Tech’s season-opening 52-14 loss to Samford. The Golden Eagles will be home to face Furman on Saturday.
• Nelson Louis had three tackles, including two sacks, and forced a fumble as Tusculum opened with a 58-14 win over St. Augustine’s.
• UAB, where red-shirt sophomore Will Rykard is playing on the offensive line, opened with a 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State.
Rykard started three games last year for UAB, who will travel to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday.
• Former Tennessee defensive back Shawn Shamburger has transferred to UT-Martin and had one solo and one assisted tackle in the Skyhawks 59-21 loss at Western Kentucky.
• Linebacker Rashard Revels had a solo tackle for West Alabama in it season-opening 48-7 home victory over Morehouse. West Alabama will go to Tuskegee on Saturday.
