WEXFORD, Pa. – Ty Megahee won’t soon forget how the University of Pittsburgh’s 2020 baseball season ended.
The former Colquitt County High infielder and current Pitt assistant coach and the rest of the Panthers were practicing on Thursday, March 13, preparing for an Atlantic Coast Conference home series against the University of Virginia.
Pitt was 10-6 and Megahee was pleased with the team’s start.
Although Pitt dropped its ACC-opening series at Miami, the Panthers played well against a top-10 program. And the team also performed well during an early season trip to Florida, where it played games in Port Charlotte and Sanford before returning home.
But there were rumors of a possible stoppage of play as the Panthers prepared for the Cavaliers.
In fact, during the Thursday practice, the team learned Virginia would not make the trip to Pittsburgh because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
By the end of practice, it was clear there would be no games that week. By 5 p.m., the team heard the rest of the season had been canceled.
“Two days later, our kids were finding ways to get home,” Megahee said this week from his Wexford, Pa., home where he and his family, like many others throughout the country, are sheltering in place.
“The magnitude of it all just shocked everyone. It was like the rug was pulled out from under us.”
Pitt was playing its second season under head coach Mike Bell, who had been hired in July 2018 from Florida State, where he was the associate head coach.
Bell added Megahee, who was at Western Kentucky, to coach infielders, work with the hitters and coordinate recruiting.
The Panthers went 21-34 in 2019. Megahee said he expected the team to show improvement this season.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said.
But now with no baseball to be played or watched, Megahee’s focus has changed.
He communicates with players through email or other social media. While he can’t help them improve their fundamentals, he can encourage their preparation.
“I try to have them on some sort of schedule,” he said. “The day goes by better when you have some semblance of organization.
“I tell them, ‘Don’t let yourself sit in front of the TV or phone all day.’”
And while not all of his players have access to gyms, he urges them to try to keep in shape.
“Just do whatever you can do,” he said.
The coaching staff keeps in contact through Zoom, but for them, the biggest concern is the uncertainty: What will Major League Baseball do? Will it have a draft, and how will that affect current players?
“There are so many unknowns,” Megahee said.
Those questions are some Megahee never thought he would have to seek answers to when he decided years ago that he wanted to make baseball his career.
Megahee said he is fortunate to have been coached as a youngster by future Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame members Harry and Larry Spires.
“They had more influence on me at that age than anyone,” he said. “They were such good people, but they were demanding.
“If you didn’t want to play, you didn’t last very long with them.”
He was a member of the GRPA state championship team coached by the Spires brothers when he was 12.
Megahee joined the varsity in 1999 and was an outstanding player for the Packers for three seasons under coaches Jerry Croft, Tony Kirkland and Keith Croft.
He hit .318 and .291 his first two seasons, but blossomed as a senior, batting .438 and striking out just four times. He also went 6-2 on the mound for the Packers that year, posting an ERA of 3.06, and played in the Georgia Dugout Club’s All-Star Series.
After graduating, he played two years at Darton College before finishing up at Division I Mercer University, where he had a .275 career batting average.
Following his senior year at Mercer, he received the Doyle E. Watson Leadership Award after graduating with a degree in education and he remained in Macon the next three years as a volunteer assistant coach.
It was then that he faced a decision.
“Honestly, I have never thought about anything else but coaching,” he said. “I majored in education so I could coach.”
After three years at his alma mater, he had to decide whether he wanted to coach at high school, junior college or at a four-year school.
When offered a job at Monmouth University in New Jersey in 2009, “I decided to get out of my comfort zone,” he said.
With most college staffs having just two assistant coaches, opportunities to get such a job are rare and “very coveted,” he said.
Megahee was able to return to the south the next season when he took a job on the Auburn staff.
The 2010 Tigers won the SEC Western Division and were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. During his four seasons at Auburn, he had 11 position players named all-SEC and two were All-Americans.
In 2014, he returned to Mercer and a program much improved from the one he had left after receiving his master’s degree in 2008.
In his two years back in Macon, 10 Mercer players were named to All-Southern Conference teams, and he coached Golden Spikes winner Kyle Lewis, named the nation’s top collegiate player and a first-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners.
“It was great to go back to my alma mater,” he said. “They had really taken a big step and I think we helped push it to another level.
“And my daughter was born in Macon.”
In 2016, he joined the staff at Western Kentucky, where he coached for three seasons before going to Pittsburgh.
Megahee now has coaching experience in the nation’s top two conferences: first the SEC at Auburn and now the ACC at Pitt, where the opposition includes such quality programs as Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.
As Pitt’s recruiting coordinator, he does concede that finding top players can be a challenge.
“We can’t control the weather,” he said. “But there is a lot of good baseball played in Pennsylvania and the Northeast. It’s just more spread out than it is in the South.
“And we have things to sell. We have great facilities, great resources. In our indoor facility, the only thing we can’t do is play a game. We play in a league that kids want to play in. We have the Pirates, the Penguins and the Steelers in town. So we do have some advantages.”
Megahee and wife Susan have two children: daughter Mallory, 5, and son Mason, 2. They try to get back to Colquitt County as often as they can, especially so DeDe Megahee Hall can see her grandchildren.
“I don’t think I ever would have thought I would be coaching in Pittsburgh, but that little ball has taken me a lot of places,” he said.
In his career, Megahee has coached in three NCAA Tournaments, worked with 54 Major League draft selections, four conference players of the year and four future Major League players.
And he also gained a reputation as a skilled recruiter.
But now, baseball is on hold.
“We’ve just hit the pause button,” he said. “We’re trying to make the best of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.