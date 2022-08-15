MOULTRIE — Two Colquitt County coaches, asked at different times for their description of Packers’ preseason All-State running back Charlie Pace, each came up with the same one-word answer.
“Explosive,” was how both new Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun and offensive coordinator/running backs coach John Cooper characterized Pace, rated as one of the state’s top senior ball carriers.
Neither needed much encouragement to elaborate, either.
“He’s a very versatile, very smart football player,” said Calhoun. “And he’s one of the hardest-working kids we have.”
Cooper was on the Colquitt County staff last year helping coach the Packers receivers, so he got to watch Pace perform in practice and on Friday nights.
All Pace did last year was rush for 1,138 yards and 12 touchdowns and catch 18 passes for 207 yards and three more scores.
“He can hit the home run, but he also has that ability to get you that three or four yards,” Cooper said.
That 2021 performance led the Georgia High School Football Daily to name Pace to its otherwise Atlanta-area dominated preseason All-Class 7A football team.
“That just shows the respect for what he did last year and for the potential he has,” Calhoun said.
Pace began displaying his ball carrying skills before either Calhoun or Cooper had returned to Moultrie.
Then-Packers head coach Justin Rogers saw enough promise in the ninth-grade runner to bring him up to the varsity and give him 10 carries, one of which he took to the end zone for the first of 26 (and counting) varsity touchdowns.
As a sophomore in the COVID-19 disrupted 2020 season, Pace shared carries with Jamaree Hill, but still rushed for 500 yards and seven touchdowns.
One of those touchdowns came on an 80-yard gallop against Walton in the second round of the state playoffs.
Pace began to show he was a weapon as receiver coming out of the backfield as well, catching 13 passes from Xavier Williams and Zane Touchton for another 191 yards and three more scores.
The new and improved Charlie Pace wasted little time making a name for himself last season.
In the season-opening victory at Marietta, he carried the ball 29 times and rushed for 149 yards, the first of six times he would run past the century mark.
The Packers could not hold off Westlake in their second game, but Pace ran for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Two weeks later, he had 122 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns in the comeback win over Valdosta.
After not playing against Heritage while resting an injury, Pace ran for 130 yards against Alcovy, 179 in the region win over Camden County and had a career-high 180 against Lowndes.
Pace said he knows he will be the focus not only of the Packers offense but of opposing defenses as well this year.
And he is preparing for his senior season — which opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Deerfield Beach, Fla., at Lowndes in the first Georgia/Florida Challenge — by working harder and putting special emphasis on weight training and hydration.
Pace said he believes this year’s Packers have a chance to win the school’s first state championship since 2015.
And to do it?
“We just can’t give up on each other,” he said.
“We have got to get him the ball,” said Cooper. “We just need to get him in the right spots because he causes so many matchup problems.”
Peach County found that out in the recent fall scrimmage in Fort Valley when Pace scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and on a 63-yard burst in the second.
The Packers are also relying on Pace for his leadership.
“He is such a great kid,” Cooper said. “A coachable kid. And he’s always ‘yes, sir,’ ‘no sir,’ ‘what can I do for you?’”
Calhoun agreed.
“He’s an extremely quiet kid, but he lets his play on the field speak for itself,” Calhoun said.
And Pace is setting an example for the rest of the running back corps, which includes junior Chad White, who had been battling some leg miseries, but appears to be peaking as the season starts.
Ramsey Dennis, who played well in the scrimmage against Peach County, is making strides and is the third member of what Cooper terms his “three amigos.”
Day’Shawn Brown also ran hard in the scrimmage and Antonio White, Chad’s little brother, is making the coaches take notice.
The other four likely battle for the feature role in 2023 when Pace has moved on to continue his career at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
“Georgia State is getting a great football player,” Cooper said.
But for now, Calhoun said, “We’re very fortunate he’s a Packer.”
