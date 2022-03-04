MOULTRIE — Colquitt County boys basketball coach Tremaine Facison has resigned after four seasons.
Athletic director Darrell Funderburk said the school has begun the search for a replacement.
“We appreciate the work he has done as the head coach the last four years,” Funderburk said.
Facison posted a 37-59 record.
Colquitt went 7-18 last season, which was the same record the Packers posted in the 2018-2019 season, Facison’s first after replacing Andy Harden.
The Packers were13-13 in 2019-2020 and 10-10 in 2020-2021.
Facison was an outstanding player at Mitchell-Baker High School under Rufus McDuffie.
He was an assistant at Pelham for four seasons and was an assistant working for Harden in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons.
Facison was seated on the Packers bench next to Harden when the Packers webt 22-7 in the 2016-2017 season.
Colquitt defeated Kennesaw Mountain in the first round of the state playoffs that season for the first home playoff victory in Colquitt County boys basketball history (since the 1978-1979 season).
Facison was the head coach at Worth County for one year before returning to Moultrie to replace Harden.
