MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Pershaun Fann and his family - especially his mother - are bullish on the University of Buffalo.
The Packers’ outside linebacker - and older brother of quarterback Neko Fann - took advantage of the NCAA’s three-day early signing period to confirm his decision to accept a grant-in-aid to play his collegiate football on the banks of Lake Erie in eastern New York.
An outstanding student, Fann will leave next month for Buffalo where he will enroll early and begin his football career and his commitment to earning a master’s degree in psychology.
He already has two semesters worth of college credit as he prepares to pack some fleece and flannel and head north.
Fann, who will forgo his senior season on the Packers baseball team where he was a fine outfielder/pitcher, played what is known as the field-side linebacker.
As most offenses prefer to run to the field side, or wide side of the field, that linebacker is crucial.
And Fann played the position well enough to earn All-Region honors the last two years.
Outside linebackers coach Chad Wheeler said the opposition was most often forced to run to the short, or boundary, side of the Packers, because Fann “shut down the other side.”
The Packers were 26-7 during Fann’s tenure with the varsity Packers defense.
He was signed by Buffalo as a nickel back defender.
Buffalo is an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mid-American Conference along with Western Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Akron, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Ball State.
The Bulls went 4-8 last season and were 2-6 in the conference, but were bowl-eligible the two previous years.
Buffalo beat Marshall in the Camellia Bowl in 2020 and defeated Charlotte in Bahamas Bowl in 2019.
The team is coached by Maurice Linquist, who was in his first season as the Bulls coach this fall after succeeding Lance Leipold, who left to become the head coach at Kansas.
Linquist is somewhat familiar with south Georgia football having been as assistant coach at Valdosta State in 2007.
And even though Buffalo is some 1,100 miles from Moultrie, Fann’s mother Evade has no problem having her oldest son that far away.
“It’s just what I wanted,” she said. “I want him to know what the world is like away from Colquitt County.”
The three Colquitt County coaches who spoke at Fann’s signing ceremony in the school cafeteria on Thursday morning all focused on the player’s academic excellence.
After calling him the Packers greatest leader this past season, defensive coordinator Alan Rodemaker said, “The reason he’s sitting where he is today is because his grades have been where they needed to be since Day 1.”
Running backs coach Dave Windon called the recruiting of Fann “ridiculously easy.”
Windon, who handles the Colquitt County football program’s recruiting, said when he sent out Fann’s transcript, the first two school’s to respond were Princeton and Yale.
He credited Fann’s parents, Pershaun Sr. and Evade, with helping keeping their son on track.
“They’ve done a phenomenally good job,” he said.
Wheeler added, “Baseball, classroom, football field, weight room, all the core values that we preach, he checked all the boxes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.