MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s eagerly anticipated season-opener against nationally ranked Dutch Fork High of Irmo, S.C., will be held on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
But fans get to watch a dress rehearsal at 7 p.m. this Friday when the Packers play host to Peach County, also at the Hawg Pen.
The Packers are nationally ranked in a number of polls and, coming off a 13-1 record in 2022 with a number of key players returning, are expected to again be in the running for a Class 7A state title.
But the Trojans are expected to be able to give the Packers a challenge 15 days before the opener.
Offensively, the Packers are deep with explosive senior skill-position players, including Ny Carr, a senior wide receiver who has committed to Georgia, and Landen Thomas, the top-rated tight end in the country who is headed for Florida State.
The offense is run by quarterback Neko Fann, the reigning Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year who heads into his senior season having thrown 59 career touchdown passes.
His receiving corps also includes seniors Zay Williams, Markese Wilson and Jaden Fowler.
The Packers have to replace running back Charlie Pace, who rushed for 3,026 yards and scored 43 touchdowns in his career and gained 112 yards and scored twice in the scrimmage victory over Peach County last year in Fort Valley.
But the Packers coaching staff is high on ball carriers Day’Shawn Brown and Ramsey Dennis, who got considerable playing time as sophomores last year.
Three offensive linemen return, including center Jay’Den Williams, guard Ja’Nas Daniels and tackle Ja’Quavian Daniels.
Moving into starting positions this season are guard Khalil Collins and tackle Xavier Nickerson.
Only three players return on defense, including leading tackler Nick Pace, outside linebacker Tyshon Reed Jr. and defensive end Amari Wilson.
Pace is expected to play both inside linebacker and safety this season.
Reed, who has committed to play collegiately at Duke, has moved from end to linebacker.
Wilson is just a junior, but was outstanding as a starter last season.
Ky-von Rivers and Javaris Parrish also are likely to start on the defensive line, with Chris King and Jartavious Flounoy working into the rotation.
K.J. Solomon and Johnny Clay can play inside and Jerron Blakely is manning the other outside spot.
Ka’Marian Williams, Jah’Boris Fuller and Ty Lamar are working at the cornerback slots and Will Madison is getting the opportunity to start as a senior at safety.
Junior Brett Fitzgerald is back for his third season as the Packers primarily place-kicker.
He also is likely to kick off and punt.
Logan Morris and Chason Glenn are competing to replace graduated snapper Will Tapscott.
“We’ll have a lot of upperclassmen play this year, but some don’t have a lot of Friday night experience, especially on defense,” Packers head coach Sean Calhoun said ahead of the Friday scrimmage.
“That’s why spring practice, summer practice, OTAs, 7-on-7s and the scrimmage are so important.”
The Packers have 27 seniors, including Blakely, Carr, Clay, Ja’Nas and Ja’Quavian Daniels, Fann, Fowler, Lamar, Madison, Nickerson, Pace, Parrish, Reed, Rivers, Solomon, Thomas, Jay’Den Williams, Ka’Marrian Williams, Zay Williams, Wilson, Islann Alvarado, Trenton Dunbar, Arnold Flearau Jr., Eli Meads, Christain Shealey, Xerlando Spradley and Jacurry Townsend.
The Packers will meet a Peach County team that went 8-4 last season, but is now playing for new head coach Marquis Westbrook, who went 50-9 with two Class 5A state championships and two state runner-up finishes over the last four years at Warner Robins.
Westbrook was an outstanding quarterback and defensive back at Crisp County and played in the secondary at the University of Florida.
He was the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator for three years at Warner Robins before taking over the head coaching job in 2019.
Westbrook replaces Chad Campbell, who was at Peach County for 16 years before stepping down after the 2022 season, in which the Trojans went 8-4 and won the Region 2-AAA title.
Campbell has taken the head coaching job at Westfield.
In his 16 seasons, Campbell posted a 168-38 record, winning a Class AAA state championship in 2009 and 10 region championships.
His 2017 and 2018 Peach County teams also reached the state championship game.
Colquitt had little trouble with Peach County in last year’s scrimmage in Fort Valley, winning the varsity portion of the contest 56-13.
In addition to Pace’s outstanding performance, Fann was 9-for-14 for 91 yards with touchdown passes to Carr and Everett Green.
Peach County managed just seven first downs in the three quarters devoted to the two teams’ varsities.
The Trojans scored on touchdown passes of 61 and 69 yards from junior quarterback Colter Ginn, who has transferred to Perry High for his senior season.
