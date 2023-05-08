MOULTRIE - Much will be expected of the 2023 Colquitt County football team’s offense this year with such heralded performers as quarterback Neko Fann, receiver Ny Carr and tight end Landen Thomas returning.
But there are other components that could make the Packers even more explosive this fall and spring practice is where developing talent and depth begins.
“We’ve got a lot of that ‘P’ word,” offensive coordinator John Cooper said on Monday following the Packers fifth spring practice session at the high school.
“We’ve got potential. We just have got to keep getting better and develop some depth.”
Fans are familiar with Fann, the reigning Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year who has already thrown for 4,782 yards and 59 touchdowns in his career.
They remember Carr, who has committed to two-time national champion Georgia and who has caught 105 passes for 1,934 yards and 23 scores over the last three seasons.
And eyes will be on Thomas, the top-ranked tight end in the nation who has committed to Florida State. He has 83 pass receptions so far for the Packers.
But Colquitt has to replace record-setting running back Charlie Pace, find a backup quarterback, fill a couple of holes on the offensive line and continue to develop young talent.
Filling Pace’s shoes will be difficult, but the two backups on last year’s 13-1 and Final Four team show more than just ordinary potential.
When Pace was injured in the game against Valdosta last year, Ramsey Dennis and Day’Shawn Brown, both sophomores, began making names for themselves.
“We learned a lot about our young backs then,” Cooper said.
“They got a lot of playing time last year and that was the plan. And they are coming on. I think we will have a 1-2 punch.”
Cooper said both are more north-south, downhill-type runners, where Pace was more of an outside threat.
“They are a little more powerful than Charlie,” Cooper said. “And with two of them, one can loosen (the defense) up a little and then we’ll be able to put the other one in.
“They are both tough kids and they really care about each other.”
Dennis had 69 carries for 373 yards and three scores last year. Brown chipped in 298 yards on 56 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Dennis, the younger brother of former Packer running backs B.J Howard, Tevin King and Sihiem King, will carry on the family tradition and wear jersey No. 22 this season.
“Ramsey told me he wants to break Sihiem’s records,” Cooper said. “I told him he just had to continue to work hard.”
The offensive line has two holes to fill, but coach Bryce Giddens has some prospects - including Khalil Collins and Xavier Nickerson - to fill in next to returning starters Jay’Den Williams, Ja’Nas Daniels and Ja’Quavian "Turk" Daniels.
Fann will have a bounty of talented players to throw to.
In addition to Carr and Thomas, Zay Williams returns and 6-foot-3 Markese Wilson has been one of the spring’s standouts.
“Markese has had one of the best off-seasons of anyone in our group,” Cooper said.
Williams caught seven passes for 112 yards and one touchdown last year.
Williams also has been a player opposing defenses have had to account for. He caught 35 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.
The Packers also are trying to find a backup for Fann, a process that will ramp up during summer 7-on-7 competitions. Among those competing are A’Zhiyen Alridge and Pearce Hightower.
What the returning players also bring to the table this year is leadership, Cooper said.
“There is no drill for that,” he said. “There are different ways to lead. But I’m pleased with how the older guys are stepping up and leading.”
Carr has especially been vocal in encouraging his teammates.
“I hear him all the time coaching the younger guys,” Cooper said. “You know, a coach-led team can go far. But a player-led team can go a little further. When you’ve got guys coaching each other, you’ve got something special.”
