Former Packer Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Florida State a 33-30 victory over Syracuse on Saturday in Tallahassee.
It was the first win of the season for the Seminoles, who are now 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.
Florida State will play at North Carolina next Saturday.
Fitzgerald also had a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter and converted after three Florida State touchdowns.
Of this and that:
• Two former Packers were on opposing sidelines when Auburn beat LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge last Saturday.
Auburn, which will play host to Georgia this Saturday, trailed 19-10 heading into the final quarter, but rallied to win.
It was Auburn’s first win at LSU since 1999.
LSU now 3-2, will travel to Kentucky, which is coming off an upset win over Florida.
John Samuel Shenker started at tight end for Auburn and had five pass receptions for 102 yards.
Jay Ward had six solo tackles and five assists and also blocked a field goal attempt for LSU.
• UConn lost to Vanderbilt on a field goal with no time remaining, despite a strong effort off the bench by Huskies quarterback Steven Krajewski.
The former Packer was 18-for-34 for 264 yards and two touchdowns after entering the game.
Krajewski also rushed for 58 yards on six carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run and a 2-point pass completion that gave UConn a brief lead with 1:06 left.
But Joseph Bulovas kicked a 31-yard field goal on the last play to give the Commodores the win.
• Kaleb Dawson had two solo and two assisted tackles in Appalachian State’s 45-16 win over Georgia State.
The Mountaineers are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Sun Belt Conference and will travel to play Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.
• Daijun Edwards carried the football three times in Georgia’s second-straight shutout, a 37-0 win over Arkansas.
• Gardner-Webb lost its Big South Conference opener at Monmouth on Saturday, falling 54-17.
Ty French started at tight end for the Bulldogs and had five solo tackles and one assist, including two tackles for loss and a sack.
Gardner-Webb will be home to face Campbell on Saturday.
• Freshman former Packer Emmanuel Perez is handling the kickoff duties for Fort Valley State this season.
The Wildcats beat Benedict 24-14 last week to raise their record to 3-2.
Fort Valley State will be home to face Central State University this week.
• University of Alabama-Birmingham lost at home to Liberty last week and is now 3-2 as it faces a home Conference USA game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
UAB offensive lineman Will Rykard has played in three games for the Blazers this season.
• Shawn Shamburger had a solo tackle in UT-Martin’s win over No. 9 Jacksonville State last Saturday.
UT-Martin, now 3-1, will be home to face Murray State at home on Saturday.
• Quan Stokes continues to start on the offensive line for 4-0 Faulkner University, which defeated Bluefield 52-42 in its NAIA Mid-South Conference opener last Saturday.
• Tennessee Tech got its first win of the season on Saturday when it defeated Southeast Missouri 28-17.
Nyquan Washington contributed two solo tackles, two assists and three pass breakups to the victory for the Golden Eagles, who will travel to North Carolina Central on Saturday.
• Orion Bonner had two kickoff returns for 40 yards in Glenville (W.Va.) State’s 20-19 loss at West Liberty.
Glenville State, now 1-3, will be home to meet the Univeristy of Charleston on Saturday.
• Thomasville, under head coach Zach Grage, rebounded from a 20-6 loss at Oconee County to win its Region 2-AA opener at Early County last Friday.
The Bulldogs, 5-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class AA, will be home to meet 3-3 Worth County on Friday.
• And in junior college soccer, former Lady Packer Chloe Gould scored two goals in ABAC’s 5-4 win over Trinity Baptist College on Sept. 29.
Gould leads the 2-2-1 Fillies with four goals and an assist.
The Fillies played South Georgia State on Monday and will travel to play at Gordon State today.
