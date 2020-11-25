MOULTRIE – Five former Packers will lead their Georgia high school football teams into the playoffs this weekend, including two who could face off later in the quarterfinals.
Reggie Stancil of Peachtree Ridge, Sean Calhoun of Carrollton, Rush Propst of Valdosta, Zach Grage of Thomasville and Tim Cokely of White County compete in first-round games as the race for state championships begin.
Carrollton claimed the Region 5-6A championship and will be home on Friday to play host to 5-5 Winder-Barrow, the No. 4 team from Region 8.
Calhoun is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Trojans and has posted a 49-11 record since leaving Colquitt County after the Packers 2015 state title season.
Colquitt was 30-0 during the two seasons Calhoun was the offensive coordinator.
Carrollton has reached the quarterfinals in each of Calhoun’s first four seasons.
With first- and second-round victories, Calhoun could square off against Propst, his former boss in Moultrie in this year’s quarterfinals, scheduled for Dec. 11.
Propst, now in his first season as the head coach at Valdosta, will take the Wildcats into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 1-6A.
Valdosta is 4-4 overall, including a forfeit of its season-opening victory over Warner Robins in which it used quarterback Jake Garcia, later ruled by the GHSA to be ineligible.
The Wildcats also lost their final regular-season game on Nov. 20, falling to Lee County 41-7 in a game that gave Lee the region title.
Valdosta will play host to Lovejoy in the first round and with a victory would face the Statesboro-Evans survivor.
Lovejoy is 8-2 with its most wins since 2013.
Propst is chasing an eighth state championship. He won five at Hoover High in Alabama and two at Colquitt County in 2014 and 2015.
His last two Packers teams lost in the state championship games in 2017 and 2018.
Grage, like Calhoun, is a Propst protégé and will take his Thomasville team into the playoffs with a home game against Westside of Augusta on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have won four of their last five, with the only loss in that span by one point to Region 1-AA champion Fitzgerald.
Thomasville is 6-4 after a slow start and is coming off a 68-6 win over Berrien.
With a first-round victory, Thomasville, Region 1’s No. 2 seed, would play the Swainsboro-Dodge County winner.
Stancil’s Lions will be the No. 4 seed from Region 8-7A and will go on the road to play Region 5 champion Milton, which is 9-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state.
Peachtree Ridge opened the season with three straight wins, but after a two-week quarantine break, won just one of its last four.
White County also will be No. 4 seed in the Class AAA playoffs.
The Warriors, 7-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 4, will travel to play Region 6 champion Rockmart, which is 8-1 and ranked No. 7 in the state.
In addition to Colquitt County’s three Region 1-7A opponents and Valdosta, one other opponent on the Packers 2020 schedule will play a first-round game on Friday.
Northside-Warner Robins, which the Packers defeated 63-14, is the No. 3 team from Region 1-6A. The 4-6 Eagles will travel to play 9-1 Hughes High, the No. 2 team from Region 4.
