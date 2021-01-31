MOULTRIE – Colquitt County has placed five of its athletes on the All-Region 1-7A swimming team.
Case Gregory, Caroline Harrell, Maggie Bishop, Madison Gonzales and Caroline Chapura represent the Packers and Lady Packers.
Region champion Tift County dominated the team with 16 swimmers selected.
The all-region first team included eight members of the Tift County girls team and five from the boys team.
Tift County’s Caleb Rice, Kristin McElroy, Teresa Walker and Ivey Vickers received Staff of the Year honors.
Gregory turned in times that qualified him for Feb. 6 state swim meet while finishing second in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter backstroke at the recent Region 1-7A swim meet held at the Valdosta YMCA.
Harrell, Bishop, Gonzales and Chapura led the Lady Packers to a second-place region finish. It was the fourth-straight year the Colquitt County girls were the region runners-up.
Gonzales led the Lady Packers at the region meet, taking the silver medal in both the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.
Harrell was second in the 100-meter backstroke and fourth in the 200-meter freestyle.
Chapura earned the bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle and was fourth in 100-meter freestyle.
Bishop was third in both the 400-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke.
Harrell, Bishop, Chapura and Gonzales combined to take a second-place finish in the 400-meter freestyle relay and a third-place finish in the 200-meter relay.
