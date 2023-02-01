MOULTRIE - All-State running back Charlie Pace, who contributed more than 3,500 yards and 43 touchdowns to the Colquitt County offenses the last four seasons was one of five Packers who agreed to scholarship offers at Wednesday’s National Signing Day celebration at the high school.
Pace will honor his commitment to take his considerable ball-carrying talents to Georgia State University in Atlanta.
He was joined in signing in the high school gymnasium by teammates Everett Green, a receiver heading to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa; guard Cole Holmes, who is joining the new NAIA football program at Thomas University; tackle Keshaun Palmore, who is heading to Savannah State; and outside linebacker Qway McCoy, who will go to the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“You all have made me real proud,” said Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun.
The five join safety Jack Luttrell, who signed early with Tennessee, and linebacker Kamal Bonner, who has signed with North Carolina State, in getting an opportunity to compete at the next level.
Luttrell and Bonner are already on their college campuses.
Calhoun said three more Packers are likely to sign over the next few weeks.
Pace’s career rushing yardage and touchdowns rank No. 5 all-time at Colquitt County and he finished his high school career with a remarkable senior season.
He carried the football 157 times for 1,356 yards, a school-record 8.6 yards a carry.
And he did it despite missing 2 1/2 games with an elbow injury.
And he rushed for 242 more yards this season than he did in 2021 despite carrying the ball 44 fewer times.
At about 165 pounds, Pace “doesn’t fit the mold of your prototypical running back,” Calhoun said.
But his work ethic and “want-to” set him apart, his coach said.
The Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year, a team captain and a member of the Packers five-player leadership council, Pace had numerous offers, but decided to stay in state and become a Panther.
And he was named earlier this week to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team.
Palmore and Holmes were two of the linemen who helped create running lanes for Pace the last two seasons.
A 235-pound two-year starter and a first-team All-Region selection, Palmore also was one of the captains that helped guide the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals.
A stalwart in the weight room, he was a member of the 1,000-pound club and graded out at 83 percent for his performances in the trenches this season.
And Savannah State will be getting one of Colquitt County’s top scholar-athletes. Palmore owns a 3.5 grade point average.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Holmes started next to Palmore at left guard and had 52 knock-down blocks this season and 81 for his career.
“He was hard-working and dedicated and was a great teammate,” Calhoun said.
Like his fellow offensive lineman, Holmes is a fine student with a 3.32 grade point average.
And Holmes will get a chance to be on the first football team at Thomas University. The Nighthawks are scheduled to start their inaugural season this fall.
Calhoun said he believes Green, who caught just two passes in 2022, could have started at a number of schools in Georgia.
“But he kept coming to work every day,” Calhoun said.
And he was rewarded for his effort.
Calhoun reminded Green that he would have to pack some warm clothes when he heads to Iowa.
Green, who has a 3.057 grade point average, is not the first Packer to play football head west to play at Briar Cliff.
Former Colquitt County running back Mar’kaybion “Bubba” Wallace played on the Cliff for the NAIA Chargers in 2020.
McCoy is one of the most versatile athletes to play for Colquitt County in recent years.
He had been a receiver, a running back, a kick returner and a cornerback before settling in at outside linebacker, where he was a first team All-Region selection as a senior in 2022.
Calhoun said McCoy has the perfect blend of being fast, athletic and physical.
One of his most memorable moments came in the Packers victory of Stockbridge in which he sacked the Tigers quarterback, causing a fumble. He then picked up the loose ball and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.
Calhoun said McCoy has a chance to have an outstanding career at ULM.
