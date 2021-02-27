MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County baseball team used a five-run fifth inning to roll to a 12-4 victory at Thomasville on Saturday.
The victory was the third in a row for the Packers after an 0-3 start.
The biggest difference in the Packers of the first three games and the team that has played the last three is the ability to put runs on the board.
In losses to Thomas County Central, Hillgrove and Starr’s Mill to open the season, Colquitt managed just nine total runs.
But in an 8-1 win over Central of Carrollton, a 6-5 victory over Lee County on Senior Night and now the thrashing of the Bulldogs, the Packers have scored 26 in their last three games.
The five runs in the top of the fifth inning gave the Packers a 10-2 lead over the Bulldogs and they cruised from there.
Colquitt pounded out 11 hits, including two each by Cole Whatley, Pershaun Fann and Davis Dalton.
Henry Underwood, Jeb Johnson, Jackson Avera, Hayes Lightsey and Gavin Steptoe each had one.
Fann led the Packers with three RBIs. Whatley, Steptoe and Dalton each drove in two.
Dalton, Whatley, Fann and Johnson each had a double.
Fann started on the mound and went the first four innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out five. He did not issue a base on balls.
Bryce Monk pitched the fifth and two runs on a pair of hits and a walk.
Cameron Summerlin worked the last two innings, giving up one run, one hit and striking out two.
The Packers will attempt to climb above .500 for the first time this season when they travel to Cairo on Monday for a 5 p.m. meeting with the Syrupmakers.
