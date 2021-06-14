MOULTRIE – The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will send three boys baseball all-star teams and two girls softball all-star teams to Georgia Recreation and Park Association state tournaments next week.
Colquitt County will be represented by two teams in the 10-team 12-and-under tournament, which will begin on Tuesday, June 22, in Effingham County.
Colquitt County Black will open play in the double-elimination tournament at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Black team, coached by Jim Stanfill, includes Javian Daniels, Kameron Davis, Wesley Hall, Gannon Hargraves, Reid Meeler, Eli Mixon, Jalyn Pace, Tobe Parker, Noah Stanfill and Wyatt Thompson.
Colquitt County Gold will play its first game at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Coach Tony DeRosso’s Gold team includes Owen Avery, Regan Bozeman, Bradley Bryan, Bowen DeRosso, Easton Harlow, James Horne, Kaden King, Ashton Luckey, Justin Luckey, Bryce Roberts and Carter Summerlin.
The Colquitt County all-star team entered in the 10-and-under machine pitch tournament in Sumter County will play its first game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.
Nine teams will compete for the state championship.
Ty Greene is coaching the team. His players are Levi Greene, Parker Hardin, Hayden Butterfield, Jackson
Lasseter, JK Howell, Preston Perry, Kage Johnson, Jaxx Baker, Wesley Allen, Bohen Herndon, Jaden Chambers, Eli Strickland and Jackson Sullivan.
The Colquitt County 10-and-under girls all-star team also will travel to Effingham County and will meet Swainsboro in their first game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
The tournament includes seven teams.
The All-Stars, coached by Tiffany Troupe, include Sayge Bennett, Chelsey Bonner, Ella Brooks, Taylor Brown, Madysen Davis, Asa Green, Maggi Harris, Maranda Hogg, Leona Marshall, Delyzsha Tillman, Emma Whittington, Addison Wiley, Kaylee Williamson and Aaliyah Ybarra.
Colquitt County’s 14-and-under girls all-star team will travel to Augusta to play and will meet District 1 champion Lyons in its first game at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.
Nine teams are entered in the tournament.
Coach Marc Eure’s all-stars are Anna-Lynn Armstrong, Peyton Arrington, Lanie Burley, Allie Eure, Kaylynn Harp, Shyanne Harp, Rheygan Harrell, Taylor Hewett, Kamry Paulk, Kale Schofill, Lilah Thompson and Bryleigh Webb.
