MOULTRIE - Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships in the 1990s, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, at his home in Nashville.
Pilcher had a record of 250-161-1 over his 30-year career, including a 169-54-0 record during his 17 years as the head of the Yellow Jackets program.
He began his head coaching career at Early County, where he went 42-17-1 over five seasons before heading to Thomas County.
Pilcher also was the head coach at Bainbridge for five seasons and Berrien for three before he retired in 2015.
His most memorable state title came in 1993 when the Yellow Jackets defeated crosstown rival Thomasville 14-12 in the championship game at the Jackets Nest.
Thomas County Central named its field in Pilcher’s honor in 2020.
Pilcher sent his teams against Colquitt County 17 times, with the Packers winning nine of the meetings.
His first victory over the Packers came in 1990 when his Early County Bobcats rallied for a 30-14 win in Blakely.
Pilcher was an assistant at Colquitt County under Bill McCall in 1981 and 1982, coaching the offensive line.
He also coached junior varsity baseball Packers.
Pilcher followed McCall to Berrien before eventually taking the Early County job in 1986.
Among his survivors is brother John Pilcher, who also was on the Colquitt County staff in 1982.
Of this and that:
• Colquitt County’s Daijun Edwards continued to do his part in Georgia’s 42-41 victory over Ohio State on Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Edwards carried the ball eight times for 58 yards, including a 21-yard run.
The former Packer will enter the Jan. 9 National Championship game against TCU in Los Angeles as Georgia’s second-leading rusher.
• The Brockington cousins made contributions to their teams’ recent bowl victories.
Wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington had two pass receptions for 27 yards in Minnesota’s 28-20 victory over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
Le’Meke, a redshirt freshman, played in all 13 games for the 9-4 Golden Gophers this season, and had starts against Rutgers and Northwestern.
His biggest catch was a 45-yarder for a touchdown with 3:40 remaining that provided the winning points in the 23-16 victory over Wisconsin.
Defensive tackle Zy Brockington was credited with three solo tackles in Memphis’ 38-10 victory over Utah State in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.
Zy played in seven games for the Tigers, who finished 7-6.
A sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 290-pounder had six solo tackles, including two for loss, and seven assists this season.
