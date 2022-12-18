MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s Russell Flowers won all four of his matches to take first place in the 157-pound weight class in the Wildcat Invitational held last Friday and Saturday at Valdosta High School.
The Colquitt County wrestling team will play host to its annual Packer Classic beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Competing in the event will be teams from Colquitt County, Tift County, Lee County, Ola, Thomas County Central, Ware County, Lamar, Cook, Cairo, Valdosta, Lowndes and Fitzgerald.
In the Wildcat Invitational, the Packers finished seventh in the 16-team field that also included first-place Lowndes; Toombs County; Coffee; Lee County, Thomas County Central, Bay, Fla.; Valdosta; South Walton; Cypress Creek, Fla.; Tift County; Berrien; Cairo; Wiregrass Ranch, Fla.; Pelham; and Fitzgerald.
Flowers got a forfeit in his first match, then pinned his next three opponents to claim 30 points for the Packers.
The Colquitt County sophomore pinned Jerome Williams of Cairo, Pierson Lane of Lowndes and Joshua Jackson of Valdosta.
Billy Lawton won four straight matches at 138 pounds and took third place.
After getting a first-round bye, Lowndes was pinned by Robert Agzigian of Toombs County.
In the consolation rounds, Lawton won by pin over Coffee’s Tyler Miller and followed with a pin of Pelham’s Barrett Drinkwater.
In the consolation round semifinal match, the Colquitt County junior took a 6-0 decision over Lorenzo Sanchez of Wiregrass Ranch.
In the third-place match, Lawton pinned Ian Stephens of Lowndes.
Also for the Packers, Randy Smith went 3-2 and finished fourth at 144; Matthew Dillon went 3-2 and was fourth at 215; Eric Henson was 4-2 and was fifth at 132; Gabriel Barrios was 3-2 and was fifth at 157; and Joseph Stokes went 3-2 at 165 in his first action of the season and placed fifth.
The Colquitt County junior varsity Packers took four first-place finishes in the Wildcat Invitational.
Benjamin Yingling was 4-0 at 106; Cruz Grijalva was 3-0 at 113; Evan Flowers was 3-0 at 120; and Ethan Yingling was 3-0 at 175.
Anthony Duque won his first three matches at 138 before dropping the first-place match to finish second.
Jamari Stokes won his first two matches at 157 before dropping the first-place match for a second-place finish.
For the Colquitt County girls team, Kimyra Crawford won two of her three matches to finish second.
