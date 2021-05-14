MOULTRIE - A spring "football celebration" will be held Saturday morning on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium with all five Colquitt County High teams scrimmaging in front of the fans.
Action will start at 8:30 a.m. with the seventh-grade team scrimmaging.
At 9 a.m., the seventh-graders will scrimmage against the eighth-grade team.
The eighth-grade team will scrimmage from 9:15 until 9:35 when it will hold a short scrimmage against the ninth-graders.
The ninth-grade team will scrimmage from 9:50 until 10:20, when it will tangle with the junior varsity.
The varsity scrimmage is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
For admission to the event, the football program is asking for donations of paper products, Styrofoam plates, napkins, 12-ounce cups, forks, spoons, bowls, paper plates, paper towels, ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise.
The varsity football team's 10-day spring football practice schedule will continue with sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after school and a spring practice game against Cairo at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at the stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.