MOULTRIE - The Senior Night ceremony for Colquitt County’s football players, cheerleaders, 50th Regiment Band members and Junior ROTC members will be held before the Banneker-Colquitt County High football game on Friday on the Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
The 26 senior football players are their escorts are Omarion Daniels with his mother Umeko Kinsey and grandmother Joann Dozier; Antonio Spradley, with father Antonio Spradley; Jamaree Hill, with mother Crystal Davis and father Bobby Hill; JaHeim Ward with mother Brandi Roberts and stepdad, Chris Roberts; Traveon Tuff, with mother Kizzy Spradley; Orion Bonner, with mother Kameshia Hardy and father Otis Bonner; Fredrick Howard with mother Tyra Williams and father Bernard Howard; Xavier Williams, with parents Tyron and Beatrice Williams; Tucker Pitts, with parents Robby and Shannon Pitts; Dennarick Callaway with mother Stephanie McClendon and father Eugene Bell; Lemeke Brockington, with mother Samantha Brockington and father Hank Singletary; Zy Brockington, with mother Felicia Debruce and stepdad Stacy DeBruce; Cedric Rountree, with parents Terrel and Antionette Rountree; Desmond Reese, with mother Laura Bray and stepdad William Bray; Elijah Nelson, with aunt Lichina Hill and uncle Keenan Hill; Gamal Wallace, with parents George and Olivia Wallace; Max Parker, with parents Rhett and Georgia Parker; Mason Sellers, with mother Dallas Dickerson and father Daniel Sellers; Nakia Benefield Jr., with parent Nakia and Devvie Benefield; Ellis Latimer with mother Angie Latimer and father Eric Latimer; Tyler Meads, with parents Shannon and Heather Meads; Bradley Newton, with parents Brandon and Darlene Newton; Trey McCoy, with parents Robert and Melinda McCoy; Joey Stanford, with parents James and Teresa Stanford; Vendarion Knighton, with mother Latismia Williams and father Sandy Knighton; and Emmanuel Perez, with mother Nelly Martinez and father Gregorio Perez.
The senior cheerleaders and their escorts are Aniyah Smith, with brother Willie Palmore III and mother Regina Smith; Madison Giles with father Jack Giles and mother Regina Giles; and Lana Davis with father Lee Davis and mother Lisha Davis.
The senior Junior ROTC members and their escorts are Adam Taylor Edwards, with Linda and Andy Taylor; Lukas Dillard, with brother Lance Corporal Kobie Dillard and mom Betsy Allen; Yesenia Garcia, with dad Jorge Garcia; Bryan Pantoja, with mom Aida Garcia and grandmother Alicia Trujillo; Jordyn Edwards, with dad and mom Dewayne Turpin and Valerie Turpin; Anna Gonzales, escorted by aunt Sandra Camp and uncle Joe Camp; Adrian Hernandez, escorted by Misit Jamerson and Carlos Jamerson, mom and dad; Taylor Azar, with mom Tina Azar; and Lamaurya Roberts, with mom Anne Spradley.
The 50th Regiment Band seniors and their escorts are Abi Barton with mother Brittany Fallin and father Sam Barton; Adrian Hernandez, with mother Misti Jamerson and stepfather Carlos Jamerson; Alex Perez, with sister Brenda Francisco and mother Maria Garcia; Alexys Moore with mother Sara Moore and father Dusty Moore; Antonella Cox, with father Antonio Cox and stepmom Kristin Davis; Ashley Chavarria with mother Yesenia Bautista and father Samuel Chavarria; Bretnney McKelvary with grandmother Mary McKelvary and uncle Remmer Williams; Bryan Pantoja with mother Aida Pantoja and grandmother Alicia Trujillo; Caitlyn David with mother Janet Childs and father Brian David; Chalayah Slaughter with mother Ella Randall and stepfather Johnny Murray; Corey Boyd with grandmother Susan Musgrove and father Charles Boyd; Dylan Patel with father Bharat Patel and mother Diana Patel; Ethan Gregory with father Richard Gregory and mother Angelia Gregory; Hallie Powell with mother Laura Croft and stepfather Clay Henderson; Juan Guzman with mother Maria Castro and father Egnacio Guzman; Kaden Sanchez with father Corey Sanchez and mother Jennifer Sanchez; Kelijah Crawford with mother Kimberly Crawford and father Kelvin Crawford; Kimberly Felix with mother Alma Rivera and father Mauro Felix; Layla King with mother Kathy King and father Elton King; Madison Trevino with father Roger Trevino; Mekenzie Williams with mother Theresa Williams and nana Lucille Swilley; Muriel Ren with mother Anna Ren and brother Ivan Dong; Sara Burgess with mother Ramona Burgess and father Don Burgess; Savannah Tatum with mother Sabrena Herring and father Irvin Tatum; Ta’Nya Dowdell with mother Yolanda Williams and father Cedric Dowdell; Taylor Azar with father Courtney Azar and mother Tina Azar; Timothy Lanier Beason with father Tim Beason and mother Laura Beason; Zac Denham with grandmother Linda Denham and father Richard Denham.
