MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County High School football reserved seat season ticket holders can purchase their tickets July 10-21 at the athletic office.
On Monday, July 24, remaining unsold reserved tickets will go on sale to the public.
The ticket office will be open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays.
Mailed-in payments must be received by July 15 in order to reserve the tickets.
Season tickets are $100.
Student tickets also will go on sale in July.
Tickets for the Georgia-Carolina Challenge also will go on sale on July 10.
Tickets will be $15 and will allow ticket-holders to attend both games that will be played on Saturday, Aug. 19, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadiumo
The Challenge's first game will feature Lowndes vs. Christ School of Arden,
N.C., at 4 p.m.
Colquitt County will meet Dutch Fork of Irmo, S.C., at 7 p.m.
The Packers were 13-1 last season, advancing to the state semifinals.
Other Colquitt County home games will be on Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Stockbridge; Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Lee County; Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Cedar Grove; Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Lincoln of Tallahassee for Homecoming; Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Valdosta; and Friday, Nov. 3, vs. Richmond Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.