MOULTRIE – Maggie Davidson was not necessarily looking to leave her job as a pre-k and kindergarten teacher at Cox Elementary when she applied for the associate director position with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
She did earn her undergraduate and master’s degrees in early childhood education.
But she also had been a fine athlete and her work with recreation the authority lets her use both of those abilities.
“Everything just fell into place,” she said of her move from the school system to rec authority in January of 2019.
She appreciated and enjoyed working for Terry Peek and served as the interim director after Peek retired at the beginning of this year before Greg Icard took his place.
And after a relatively normal 14 months on the job, she has been part of the staff that has had to learn to juggle offering programs while dealing with COVID-19.
She also is helping oversee the renovations of the Moose Moss Aquatic Center and the Memorial Pool going on across the street from the recreation offices.
One of her primary jobs with the rec authority has been overseeing the girls softball program. It is a task she was perhaps destined for as a product of her hometown’s recreation and high school softball teams.
After first playing baseball as a youngster at the Moultrie YMCA, Davidson began playing softball with the rec department. She was on a GRPA state champion all-star team and also played travel ball.
By the time she was an eighth-grader, she was playing on the Colquitt County junior varsity as a catcher.
The next four years, she was the starting catcher for the Carman Phillips-coached Lady Packers, although during the first three seasons, she was bothered by shoulder injuries.
As a freshman, she was on the first Lady Packers fast-pitch team to go to the playoffs.
In August 2007, she batted second and was the starting catcher when Colquitt County played Valdosta in the first game at the new Lady Packer Field at Packer Park.
As a senior a year later, she helped lead the Lady Packers to 17 wins, at that time the most in the school fast-pitch history.
The Lady Packers advanced to the state sectionals, where she had four hits, including a home run and a double.
Finally injury-free, she batted .333 for the Lady Packers in 2008, contributing seven doubles, a home run and driving in 13 runs.
She was named to the All-Region 1-AAAAA team and was selected to participate in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State tournament at Kennesaw State.
Although primarily a catcher during her career, she was versatile enough to also perform well in the outfield as well.
In fact, in the All-State tournament, she caught seven innings, throwing out two base runners, in one game, and in another game, played seven innings in the outfield, retiring one batter with a diving catch.
Davidson also honed her skills playing for the Slammers, a traveling team, and, after graduating in 2009, earned an opportunity to continue her career at Abraham Baldwin College.
As a freshman, she caught every game for coach Donna Campbell’s Fillies.
The next season, as her shoulder miseries increased, she also played second and third base and also served as a designated hitter.
“That helped get me through the end of the season,” she said.
But surgery following her sophomore season ended her playing career.
Davidson went on to earn her undergraduate and master’s degrees at Georgia Southwestern and then began what became a six-year stint at Cox. She also coached middle school softball.
Now, in the wake of this spring’s COVID-19 induced shutdown, she is part of a recreation authority staff that has begun reintroducing its programs to the public.
In addition to overseeing girls sports, Davidson is a certified pool operator and is a certified playground safety inspector recognized by the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Youth baseball and softball started late, but for the most part, the parents, coaches and, especially, the players, were pleased with the abbreviated seasons.
“People had been cooped up since March,” she said.
Because the programs were started later than usual, there were not as many players in them as in prior years.
And some people were likely apprehensive about the safety of playing sports during the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Davidson conceded. “But we had a solid plan. And everybody was so appreciative.”
The recreation authority also has offered swimming lessons and Davidson was pleased that the number of people taking advantage of the program was up.
“And up pretty substantially,” she said.
The authority also is offering lifeguard certification and had a junior lifeguard program that the staff was pleased with and was well-attended.
Registration is currently under way for cheerleading and youth football with signups lasting through the end of the month and it was announced that the recreation pool in Northwest Moultrie will be open from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27.
“We are trying to do as much as we can,” Davidson said. “And we’re trying to do it safely.”
