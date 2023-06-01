MOULTRIE, Ga. - Before his junior football season at Colquitt County in 2019, wide receiver Omar Daniels was approached by Packers cornerbacks coach Dextra Polite about moving to defense.
“I told him, ‘If you want to play in college and want to make some money, come on over here,’” Polite said.
Daniels took Polite’s advice and two years later earned a scholarship to play at Kansas State.
After two years with the Wildcats, Daniels entered the NCAA’s transfer portal in May and will play closer to home next season after signing with Georgia Tech.
Daniels, a 6-foot, 178-pounder, was injured and was red-shirted his first season at Kansas State, although he did play in the Wildcats’ Texas Bowl win over LSU.
Last season, he played in 10 games and was credited with a tackle in the Sugar Bowl game against Alabama.
He was expected to be in the cornerback rotation this fall before entering the portal following spring practice.
Concern for his mother’s health and a chance to play much closer to home led Daniels to cast his lot with the Yellow Jackets program.
Daniels also considered Indiana, Pitt, Duke, Purdue and several other schools before deciding to play in the ACC with Georgia Tech.
Helping him make the decision to return to the Peach State was new Georgia Tech assistant coach Josh Crawford, who was the Colquitt County receivers coach before Daniels made the move to the Packers secondary.
Daniels also is familiar with several players on the Georgia Tech roster.
After moving to defense, Daniels had an outstanding junior season when the Packers went 9-3. He was credited with 36 tackles and returned an interception 61 yards.
The next fall, he was issued the coveted No. 1 jersey by head coach Justin Rogers and had 38 tackles and two interceptions.
Daniels was named to Sports Illustrated’s 2020 preseason All-American watch list and went on to lead the Packers to a 9-1 record and a berth in state quarterfinals.
A two-time first-team All-Region 1-7A performer, Daniels was ranked 76th-best cornerback for the Class of 2021 by ESPN and No. 86 by 247Sports.
Daniels credits Polite with much of his success.
“He has taught me a lot,” Daniels said. “He has built his cornerbacks to not be scared and have that mindset.
“And he taught me to be a leader.”
Polite said he expects Daniels to have an impact in Atlanta.
“He’s got all the skills, all the tools and he’s got football smarts,” Polite said. “And he’ll fight to the end.”
Daniels reminds Polite of Jay Ward, another former Colquitt County defensive back who played at LSU and and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL in the fourth round in April.
“He is very similar to Jay,” Polite said. “You can’t run it by him and you can’t throw it over him.”
And there is another asset that Daniels possesses that Polite likes.
“He is humble and modest in everything he does,” Polite said.
Daniels will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Georgia Tech, where he is expected to compete for playing time at corner, safety and nickelback.
An outstanding student, Daniels will continue working on a degree in social science.
And while Daniels and Polite have somewhat of a mutual admiration society, the coach, who was himself an outstanding ACC cornerback at Clemson in the late 1990s before embarking on a long coaching career at Colquitt County, will draw the line when the Tigers and Yellow Jackets meet on the football field.
With his trademark laugh, Polite said, “I told him when he plays Clemson, I’ll have to go against him.”
