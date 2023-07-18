MOULTRIE — Ty Megahee is finally heading back to where baseball can be played pretty much year-round.
The former Colquitt County High infielder has spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Pitt and held similar positions at Western Kentucky the three previous years.
But this week, Megahee and his family will begin preparations to head south after it was announced that he has been named to the staff at Florida State.
Not only will he enjoy coaching in a climate more conducive to baseball, he will be able to do it about 90 minutes from his family and friends in his hometown of Norman Park.
Megahee, who has coached for 18 seasons at the Division I level, said leaving Pittsburgh for Tallahassee is bittersweet.
“I’ve built a lot of great relationships at Pitt,” he said. “But to get a chance to go to a program with the history and tradition of Florida State and the support it has, it was a no-brainer.”
The new job will reunite Megahee with Seminole head coach Link Jarrett.
“He was my coach when I played at Mercer and we coached together three years at Auburn,” Megahee said. “We’ve known each other a long time.”
Jarrett, a two-time National Coach of the Year at Notre Dame, was named the head coach at Florida State after having led the Fighting Irish to the 2022 College World Series for just the third time in school history.
When two of his Florida State assistants left after this past season to take head coaching positions, Jarrett, a Tallahassee native and 1994 Florida State graduate, had two slots to fill and picked Megahee for one of them.
Megahee said he will be the Seminoles recruiting coordinator, but said he was unsure what his on-field duties would be.
The Seminoles went 23-31 this season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977.
Megahee acknowledged that he is likely to be able to recruit a different kind of player at Florida State, with its history of success, outstanding facilities and baseball-friendly location.
He also will be glad to be closer to home and noted that his mother, Dede Megahee Hall, was especially elated to know she will be closer to her two grandchildren.
“She was on a cruise when I got the word (of the Florida State job) and I was concerned she’d be so happy she’d jump off the boat,” he said with a laugh. “I really think she was happiest person in the world.”
Joining Megahee in the move to Tallahassee will be his wife Susan, daughter Mallory, 9, and son Mason, 6.
Megahee began his baseball career on the practice fields in Norman Park under the direction of future Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame coaches Harry and Larry Spires.
He played on a Georgia Recreation and Park Association state championship team coached by the Spires brothers when he was 12.
As a Packer, he played three seasons for Jerry Croft, Keith Croft and Tony Kirkland and had an outstanding senior year hitting .438 and striking out just four times.
Primarily a shortstop, he also went 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA on the mound and was selected for the Georgia Dugout Club’s All-State series.
After graduating from Colquitt County in 2001, he played two seasons at Darton College, where one of his teammates was current Colquitt County athletic director Cleve Edwards.
The next two seasons, he played at Division I Mercer University, where Jarrett was the infield coach.
Megahee batted .275 for the Bears and following his senior year he earned the Doyle E. Watson Leadership award after graduating with a degree in education.
By then, he had decided he wanted to become a baseball coach and stayed at Mercer the next three seasons as a volunteer assistant.
He earned his master’s degree in education from Mercer in 2008.
His first full-time assistant coaching job was at Monmouth University in New Jersey in 2009.
The next season, he returned to the South, taking a job on the Auburn staff, where he was reunited with Jarrett.
During his four seasons at Auburn, 11 of the team’s position players were named All-SEC and two were All-Americans.
In 2014, he returned to Mercer and in two seasons, 10 Bears were named to the All-Southern Conference team.
While in Macon, he coached Golden Spikes winner Kyle Lewis, who was named the nation’s top collegiate player and was a first-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners.
Lewis has played in 11 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, his fifth in the Major Leagues.
In 2016, Megahee went to Western Kentucky, where he coached infielders and was the program’s recruiting coordinator.
After three seasons with the Hilltoppers, he went to Pittsburgh and the ACC, where he worked the last five seasons.
He was on the Panthers staff when the 2020 season was shutdown on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team was 10-6 when the season ended.
At Pitt, Megahee worked for Mike Bell, who had been hired in July 2018 from Florida State, where he had been an associate head coach.
In his career, Megahee has coached in three NCAA Tournaments and was on the staff of the No. 1-seeded Auburn team in 2010.
He has worked with 57 draft picks, four future Major Leaguers, 63 All-Conference honorees and four conference players of the year.
