MOULTRIE – Seven Georgia high school football coaches who formerly wore Colquitt County colors are preparing their teams for August 20 or 21 season-openers.
The one who leads the program closest to Moultrie, Zach Grage, is coming off a season in which he led his Thomasville team to the Class AA state quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs went 8-5 in 2020’s COVID-corrupted season, which ended with a 34-21 loss at Callaway.
It was the fourth-straight season that the Bulldogs had advanced to the second round or beyond.
Grage was an assistant on Rush Propst staffs at Colquitt County from 2009-2014 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Gilmer County in Ellijay.
After the Bobcats went 4-6 in in 2015, he returned to South Georgia to take over the Thomasville program.
The Bulldogs have not had a losing season since.
Thomasville went 5-5 in 2016 and then established the program as one of Class AA’s best by going 12-1 in 2017.
The Bulldogs went 7-5 the next year and reached the state semifinals in 2019, posting a 9-5 record.
Grage is 45-27 overall in his six years as a head coach, 41-21 at Thomasville, 8-5 in the postseason and the winner of region championships in 2017 and 2019.
The Bulldogs will open the 2021 season at home on August 20 against longtime rival Brooks County.
Thomasville is 3-2 against the Trojans under Grage.
• Up in Suwanee last year, Reggie Stancil’s fourth Peachtree Ridge team opened the season with three straight victories, matching the total number the team won in 2019.
But COVID forced the team to cancel games the next two weeks and when the Lions were able to play again, they won just one of their last five games to finish 4-5.
The program has picked up steam the last two seasons, going a combined 7-12 after posting a 3-17 record the first two years.
The former Colquitt County football and baseball great will lead the Lions into their season-opener on Aug. 20 at Pebblebrook.
Stancil, son of former longtime Colquitt County backfield coach James Stancil, had been an assistant football coach at Norcross before taking over at Peachtree Ridge in 2017.
In his final year at Norcross, he also was the Blue Devils head baseball coach, winning a region title and leading the team to the state semifinals.
He also coached at Morrow, Northside-Warner Robins and Lithonia after leaving Jacksonville State, where he threw for 5,182 yards as the Gamecocks quarterback.
• Shelton Felton will resume his high school head coaching career this season at Valdosta, where he follows Rush Propst, who was dismissed earlier this year.
Felton was an assistant at Colquitt County under Propst before leaving to take the job as head coach at his alma mater, Crisp County.
In his first season in Cordele, the Cougars went 3-7.
But the next year, the 2016 team went 13-1, won a region championship and advanced to the state semifinals.
But Felton then moved on to college jobs at Chattanooga, Tennessee, Akron and Tennessee again before being hired at Valdosta, first as an assistant to Propst, then as interim head coach and, finally, as head coach this spring.
Before coming to Moultrie for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Felton had been an assistant at Crisp County and Dooly County.
After going an official 0-12 last year because of GHSA mandated forfeits after illegal recruiting findings, the Wildcats will open with Warner Robins this year on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Mercer University.
• White County will open its fifth season under former Colquitt County head coach Tim Cokely on Aug. 20 at Stephens County.
The Region 3-AAA Warriors were 7-3 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
This season will mark the 27th in which Cokely has been a head football coach. He has an overall record of 175-90 and has won six state championships while serving as the head coach at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee.
Cokely, who was 14-18 while leading the Colquitt County program from 2005-2007, has also coached at Greater Atlanta Christian, Marianna (Fla.) and Leon (Fla.).
• Robert Craft, who was an assistant to Cokely at North Florida Christian and an assistant to Propst at Colquitt County, is starting his sixth season as the head coach at North Forsyth.
The Raiders were 6-4 last season, giving Craft an overall record of 25-28 while at the Class 7A school in Cumming.
Craft was in Moultrie for five seasons: 2005-2007 under Cokely and 2008 and 2009 under Propst.
He then returned to North Florida Christian, his high school alma mater, for six seasons, winning a state championship in 2011. He posted a 49-21 record at NFC.
Craft and his Raiders will open on Friday, Aug. 20, at home against Alcovy.
• Two former Colquitt County assistants – Phillip Hale and Jason Nash – got their first head coaching jobs last season, just as COVID disrupted play.
Hale took the job at Dooly County and went 3-5.
The Region 4-A Bobcats will open the 2021 season on August 20 at Marion County.
Nash took over the Region 5-6A program at North Paulding last year and led the Wolfpack to a 5-4 record.
North Paulding also will open on August 20, playing Hiram at home.
